When it comes to money it’s all crooked. It’s rigged. When it comes to the lottery it’s just as crooked as anything else out there.
Recently on ABC there was a two-hour special on 20/20 about Natalie Holloway. It was going great until the meteorologist for Channel 31 broke in with the weather conditions for the last five minutes of the show. Could this not have waited? It was going to be on at 10 p.m. anyway. I wondered if this would happen during Alabama or Auburn football. I can answer this question: “no.”
I am so tired of reading that the Florence mayor is bragging about unemployment rate dropping to levels never before recorded. What he is not saying is that the majority of these people are making minimum wages because all the businesses that come around here are fast food restaurants. Huntsville, Decatur and even Athens are getting all businesses that pay good wages. We need a mayor who can get businesses that pay good wages to locate here.
I’m calling about the person who complained about all the fast food restaurants in Cloverdale. I got news for them. They ought to be glad they don’t live out in Central because we don’t have anything out here.
Some of you Christian ministers who follow the Republican Party so close need to spend time explaining to the congressional Republicans that you don’t have to be naked to sin.
Lawmakers should come up with a law for the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to make sure that news organizations should tell the facts of the news only. Or if they are going to add their spin that their news organizations should label it as spin or propaganda.
To the person who said Donald Trump’s ship is taking on water, I can assure him that if this happens, our great president will put more Americans to work bottling that water to sell to China to make a profit to make America even greater again.
When the Democrats send their articles of impeachment to the Senate, it will be the biggest Christmas present the Republicans and the president could ever hope for. People will see just how crooked and corrupt the lawless Democrats are.
