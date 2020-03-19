We’ve got every kind of restaurant you can think of in Florence except a Hooters. Come on city council, vote it in this time instead of voting it out.
It is getting to the point that the American people cannot believe or put faith in Republican party or the Democrat party. That’s bad. It’s really bad when the two parties cannot work together as the government of the United States of America.
I have found that so many people vote for Democrats of Republicans. It doesn’t matter if they were good or bad, or don’t know a thing about what’s going on in this world. If they don’t know anything about it, they would be better off not to vote at all.
When Barack Obama was president, William Devane had a commercial on Fox News, buy gold. He had ticker tape behind him showing the national debt escalating rapidly, how horrible it was the debt rising and how much it had risen under Obama, and it was a big issue. Sean Hannity talked about it all the time. Now they don’t talk about it anymore, yet it’s doubled since Donald Trump’s been in there.
I just heard a heart-rending story on Family radio. This girl was 17 years old. She got a letter from her real mother. Her real mother said, “Sweetheart, I’m sorry but I did what I thought was best for you.” The girl wrote back to her mother, “I love you mother for doing what you thought was best for me because you could have had an abortion.” That really got to me.
As I sat in my recliner recently watching the Daytona 500 and watched the cars drafting at 200 mph and making lane changes without using their signal, it reminded me of the daily crossing of the Singing River Bridge.
There’s no way that you could convince me that a true Christian person would ever support or vote for President Trump. The GOP has normalized corruption.
Conservatives and Christians put up with Barack Obama’s lawless, socialist agenda for eight long years. We now have a true American-born president who loves our country and puts America first and is working every day to keep America great.
NHK Japanese Television on cable and satellite TV has world news telecasts with objective reporting like we had in our country 50 years ago. If you want unbiased, objective reporting with no commercial ads, try it.
Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the rich is putting me in a pinch. He acts as if he doesn’t like Jeff Bezos, but my instincts tell me otherwise. Explain to me why he’s cutting Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security in order to allow people like Jeff Bezos to pay no taxes. He has more billions than I have pennies. Trump and his family have a selfish lifestyle that is un-American.
Could someone please fix the turn light at Rickwood and Chisholm roads? Only two cars can get through on the turn light going south on Chisholm turning on Rickwood. You need to at least get four, five or six cars there, especially in the morning when people are trying to go to school.
I’m calling about the Rickwood and Chisholm intersection. Surely to goodness that light can get fixed so that more than three cars can get through that turn light at any given time. And whoever owns that building on the corner. That is a public nuisance. It needs to be torn down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.