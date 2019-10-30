All of the Democratic presidential campaigners are crying foul, get rid of the electoral college. They are hysterical. What would happen if we got rid of the electoral college and the next president that was Democrat lost the election? They would say get rid of the popular vote.
I’ve noticed the Hillary Clinton emails are back in the news. There’s also a rumor that Trey Gowdy may be coming back to Congress to hold another Benghazi hearing. Stay tuned.
This is the game the Democrats are playing. They make up a big, fat lie and pass it around so all are on the same page. They tell it to fake news, and they broadcast it nationally. It would be laughable if it was not destroying our country.
Bob Livingston says the Democrats can take in $100 million by taxing the churches and the preachers. They don’t pay taxes and it’s time they do. That’s what’s going to happen. As a matter of fact, they will do away with Christianity if the Democrats get back in office, and you will be living under Sharia law.
We recently attended a function at Flowers Hall at UNA. Unfortunately, we do need a handicapped place to park and there were none. Most of the cars that were parked in handicapped spaces were not licensed to park there. Where was UNA security? Why were there no tickets? Flowers Hall is not handicapped friendly. I don’t know if we’ll go back there or not for anything.
I’m just bewildered. When Donald Trump had the Russian delegation in the Oval Office, the American people’s White House, he wouldn’t allow any American press in. But he had the Russian press there. Why are the American people not up in arms? He’s committing treasonous acts.
The Democrats and the Republicans should put America and the U.S. Constitution first. Set aside the politics of impeachment and focus on the facts. God bless America.
We shall soon see if democracy still works in the United States of America, or if Donald Trump has abandoned democracy. The Republicans need to make a stand. So do the American people.
Donald Trump said Colin Kaepernick disrespected the flag when he peaceably protested the killing of black people. Trump is disrespecting the flag, the Constitution, the rule of law, the American people and, especially, the United States Congress.
While public attention is now focused on third-hand comments from an anonymous “whistleblower,” 20,000 documents pertaining to the Obama fast and furious illegal operation have been released. I suggest you read those documents first.
I’d like to give some of the credit of the talented musician from Green Hill to Michael Nix. He was an outstanding and gifted elementary music teacher.
I’ve lived in Sheffield my whole life and have been dealing with the railroad situation of blocking the intersections. I don’t know why anybody would try to travel through Sheffield, especially during the day because you come right before lunch and you have to sit through two trains. Then you get off and try to get home at 4:30 or 5 p.m., then you sit through two trains. I wonder why anybody would want to come to Sheffield?
This is in response to the teacher shortage: Until these people that are having these children teach them discipline, respect and manners, you will always have a teacher shortage. Nobody is going to teach for that amount of money to be disrespected, cursed and anything else they can think of.
When we have a caller asking, “Why didn’t they impeach Bill Clinton? Look what he did,” we know we have an uninformed people. When we have a president who calls himself “a stable genius” with “great and unmatched wisdom” we know our country is in peril.
