So this is their plan to make America great again. Just let the elderly people perish before our eyes — dropping like flies. Get rid of them. Get them off of Social Security so those Republicans and conservatives can live their million little lies in their perfect little world. But it won’t work. As Richard Pryor once said, “Us elderly people did not get really old because we’re stupid.”
John Adams, a founding father, said: “Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak, and that it is doing God’s service when it is violating all his laws.”
I used to consider myself an independent, now because of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, I am a Republican.
God controls the Christians. Obama controls the Democrats. So the empire is at the beginning of it’s end.
Let us all remember why death entered into the world.
Usually the buck stops at the top, as it should. With Donald Trump it’s at the bottom. He leaves decisions to the governors; they in turn leave it to the mayors. I don’t understand why people run for office if they can’t answer tough questions. They just want to blame everyone else for everything when they are in a position to do the right thing.
If you think the coronavirus pandemic has eroded your freedoms and your way of life, this is just a small precursor of what your life will be like if the liberals ever take control of this country. Wake up America.
The leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is a lapdog for the lying Chinese communist party. That’s where the COVID-19 virus started. He along with the fake news media, Hollywood and most Democrats, take sides with the communist Chinese and against President Trump. That is what communists do. They lie and cover for each other.
My message is to the caller who compared Donald Trump to Jesus. Jesus was pure with no blemishes who came to this world to die a cruel death to save us. Donald Trump has lied over 1,000 times, committed adultery, cheated, bought casinos, gambled and paid off porn stars. Never has Donald Trump been nailed to the cross. No comparison. Get your facts straight before it’s too late.
Two of the most famous oxymorons in the English language are jumbo shrimp and military intelligence. Here’s another one to add to the list: honest lawyer.
It sure would be nice if Florence had that two-cent gas tax that the ag center took because Chisholm Road is a joke. It needs repaving worse than Rickwood Road does. Get it together, Florence.
People please read Deuteronomy 31:16-17. Then Second Chronicles 7:14. You have the cause and the cure for this virus and all the evil in the world.
I hope everyone has a long time to reflect that working people in America are very important and politicians, entertainers, sports figures and other parasites are not.
This is from a magazine I get: There are viruses and illnesses that are being released by the secret government to depopulate the earth.
People today are only concerned about themselves. what they want and what they want to do. I don’t care if they are church people.
I’ve been watching, reading and keeping up with Donald Trump since the 1970s. Everything is a game with him. You can’t believe what he says because he doesn’t believe what he says. Christianity Today is right. He is a lost soul.
If people would stop getting all these dogs and penning them up, and get them spayed or neutered there wouldn’t be so many dogs running around. It would stop the problem.
