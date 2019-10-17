If Donald Trump goes to prison for the treasonous acts and the irrational behavior he has had, it would be his first complete sentence. Get it?
Nancy Pelosi defended President Bill Clinton when they were trying to impeach him. She said it was nothing more than the Republicans wanting to get rid of a good president. She’s not saying that today. I guess you go with the times.
Many high school- and college-age students think the biggest problem facing America is climate change. I beg to differ. The biggest problem facing America is high school and college students being brainwashed by liberal educators.
I have voted both Democrat and Republican in the past, but I have seen in the past three years, I don’t ever intend to vote a Democrat ticket again.
Civilians can own assault rifles. That’s another myth perpetrated by the Democrats. I did see a movie about a country where only the police and military had guns. It was “Schindler’s List.”
It’s my opinion that the Republicans have refused to defend the Constitution for the sake of their party. Helping Donald Trump and foreign countries sounds like communism to me.
The son of a vice president is put on the board of directors of a foreign oil and gas company at a salary of $50,000 a month. The father pressures the government to fire the prosecutor who is investigating the company. Doesn’t something smell rotten here?
Who needs this agricultural center anyway? I’ve asked lots of people and nobody seems to know. Somebody must be making a lot of money on this project, and citizens of Alabama are paying for something that’s not needed. Put the money in education where it’s wanted.
Bernie Sanders said recently he’s raised $25 million. Now that he’s had to have two stents put in his heart, I guarantee he has no chance at all of winning the presidency. What he’s going to do with the $25 million? It’s not about becoming president, it’s about how much money can I get donated? That’s why there are 22 of them running. It’s strictly for the money.
Let’s get this straight. Hunter Biden had a $50,000 a month job working in Ukraine. His father, Joe, made a deal for a billion dollars to help grease the skids. Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton both knew about it. How is it that Donald Trump is getting the blame?
President Trump must have taken dictator lessons from the North Korea president and the Russian president because he has pretty much control over the Republicans and the Democrats.
If you think about it, we have a GOP Bill Clinton. President Trump is just like Clinton — he loves women, he lies and he loves to use the executive privilege.
