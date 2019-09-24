I want to comment about the Alabama A&M coach saying the things he said to the UNA football team. He blew that out of proportion completely because there is not a prejudiced person on the UNA football team, or any of the UNA sports teams. I’ve been around the football program for several years and there is not anyone that’s prejudiced on the UNA football team.
We need to fire Nick Saban as head coach of Alabama and rehire him as the educational czar of Alabama, same salary. Maybe we can do better than 44th in the nation.
Bruce Springsteen and his partner said they are going to be raising money for Wounded Warriors. They are going to be raising money for themselves. Years ago a real famous country western star had a concert for the farmers. He took in $12 million, but he only gave them $4 million.
Many people in the streets in Hong Kong are waiving our American flag and singing the “Star Spangled Banner” as leftist thugs in America burn our flag. If you threatened to leave when Donald Trump got elected, you are now free to go.
I just heard that e-cigarettes kill seven people a year. Icicles kill 15 people a year, and the death rate from crime in Chicago is hundreds.
President Trump has given you a tax break for the top one percent. For all others, if you received one it will now be a minus due to tariffs, or should I say taxes. He has cost taxpayers $100 million for his golf outings.
I’m a big sports fan. I watch all sports. But I don’t understand at this particular point why anyone would watch the NFL. It’s all negative. You have the disrespect of the “National Anthem” in the kneeling that’s continuing, the Antonio Brown saga, and this is not a one-time deal. It’s just a bunch of thugs playing in the NFL. I don’t understand why anybody would watch that.
