On a recent episode of “60 Minutes” a reporter was concerned that artificial intelligence was going to destroy America. Uncle Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have already cornered the market on destroying America.
The parking lot and drive that goes in front of the mall on Cox Creek, that parking lot is in such bad shape people don’t go through the parking lot. They are turning the wrong way in front of McDonald’s, going the wrong way on a one-way street. Somebody needs to fix that before someone gets killed.
Men, stop acting like the Taliban that you talk about all the time when talking about the abortion issue.
I think that Tennessee Lottery is a scam. They never let anybody from Alabama win. And people in Alabama keep going up there and giving them all their money.
The only way in the world Republicans get by in general is that people are just uninformed. Such as the debt ceiling. These are debts that Donald Trump made, Republicans made. These are debts that are already made by them. Joe Biden is stuck with the dilemma. Somebody has got to pay them.
So-called gun violence isn’t about guns. It’s about young people being raised with no respect for others. It starts at home with mother who says she has the right to chose whether her baby lives or dies, and fathers who don’t stay and guide their children. It’s encouraged by drug dealers and gang leaders, and it’s enjoyed by news presenters and entertainers who make money sensationalizing it.
Kay Ivey should be ashamed to make any kind of remark about the shooting in Dadeville. She’s the one who took money from the NRA to get elected and she also took away permits for the guns. She needs to keep her fat mouth shut.
Most of the population was of the opinion the new fire chief was hired to run the fire department in Florence, not be the financial adviser for Florence and Lauderdale County.
I’m really sorry about the lady who didn’t enjoy the Country Music Awards. I’m an older person and I loved every minute of it.
I would like to say happy birthday to Muscle Shoals for their 100th anniversary. The celebration was first class. I felt like I was Hanceville. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who had a part in making it such a success. That would be the musicians, the vendors, the sound people, the workers, the police department. It was a great day. I can’t think of a better celebration I’ve ever attended.
Joe Biden can’t stand it because the Republicans have told him some things to do to help gas prices and the economy. He said it’s wonky ideas. What in the world is his idea. They aren’t working at all.
