I’m wondering if any of the anti-Trumpers have thought about how much they would be paying per gallon for gas now with the Iran bombing of Saudi Arabia. This is just another place where our country needs to support and appreciate our president.
County Road 25, where it intersects with Gooch Road, they need to come out and trim the weeds and sage grass back because there was almost a big accident recently. You can’t see when you pull out, and people just absolutely fly on County Road 25. There are signs out, but it doesn’t matter. People go 60 miles an hour on the road.
No, the Democrats did not blame Barack Obama for all of the mass shootings, but the Republicans certainly blamed him for everything else. So, get over it.
In listening to the Democratic candidates and what they are promising, I’ve come to the conclusion their aim is to create a two-class system. They would be the ruling higher class while the rest of us would be the other class. Under their socialist system, we would receive the crumbs that fall from their table.
Never stop calling Donald Trump a racist. He is a racist. He has caused more hatred and has caused all the bad things that’s happening. I am in my 80s. I remember a lot of presidents. Donald Trump is not a president of the United States. All he cares about is himself and money. This is for everyone that believes socialism is a great idea. If you truly believe it is a great idea, move to a socialist country and stay there for five years. After five years, come back and give us a glowing report with how great socialism is.
