You can see why Alabama is still 49th or 50th for all the things that matter for the masses. Of all the things our lawmakers could be doing, they are worried about protecting the Confederate monuments in the modern world. The only thing we are leading in is we are third for infant mortality. That speaks volumes.
Donald Trump is a trillion dollar per year deficit president. His toady, William Barr, is the reason the fathers wrote in the Second Amendment to the Constitution.
I really wish the council in Muscle Shoals would reconsider putting sidewalks on Edwards Avenue because I just feel that’s something we probably do not need.
If you want to know what Bernie Sanders’ America will look like, move to Venezuela. Then if you are financially able, return to us and give us a glowing report on the virtues of socialism.
I think the city of Florence needs to check out Chisholm Road between Seven Points and the Elks Club. The white lines are almost invisible. It’s dangerous driving at night, especially if it’s raining. Please get somebody out there to block the white lines to make them visible.
Donald Trump said he was going to lower health care. Why hasn’t health care come down? He said he was going to do it. I think he is more talk than action.
Unborn babies in their mother’s womb have no voice and no hope if their mother decides to abort them. Their best chance is to keep President Trump in the White House and Republicans in control in the Senate. When you go to vote, please be the voice for the unborn.
A middle-aged woman from Florence after six days in the hospital in Atlanta was released to fly Boutique Air to Muscle Shoals at 3 p.m. The 3 p.m. flight was canceled. She stayed for the 5 p.m. flight, which was also canceled. She was told she could fly the 7 p.m. flight ,which was postponed to 10 p.m. and then was canceled. She painfully had to go to a hotel and was able to leave the next day. Now I know why nobody flies Boutique from Atlanta to Muscle Shoals. Bad service.
The Tuscumbia land in the city and the county is just disgusting. There is so much garbage in the roadway, especially after the tornado in Colbert Heights. You pass by and it’s just disgusting. This used to be a clean city, but it’s not anymore.
I wish Haleyville would do something about their burned out buildings and all the abandoned ones, too.
When I was a child, we played with making mud pies. It looks like the street department has decided to change the ingredient and make asphalt pies looking at Rickwood Road and North Patton Street. It is a shame and a disgrace that these two main streets you can’t get over them. You need a log wagon or a tank rather than an automobile. It’s too bad that we have this kind of a department.
A “You Said It” caller recently denounced Christians for supporting and voting for President Trump. Christians are supposed to be forgiving and are supposed to give people another chance, and are not supposed to be judgmental like that caller is against Christians. Let’s pray for that caller to open his eyes and open his heart and find a way to believe in his fellow mankind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.