Florence, you built this beautiful middle school. It’s a showcase for the city, but the property around it is awful. You need to do something about the trees and brush around the stadium, and make it more pleasing to the eye for those folks coming in from out of town to attend functions at the middle school. And do something about that house that has the junk everywhere. That’s ridiculous.
Isn’t this special? Ben Carson, director of HUD, came to Franklin County to talk about affordable housing. I live in HUD housing. Two years ago, Carson talked about raising our rent by 20%. Before you think I’m a slacker, I’m 84 years old. I worked from age 15 to 82. I have Medicare, not Medicaid. I have supplemental health care insurance. However, if I became seriously ill, I’d become a slacker and bankrupt, too.
It seems that Gov. Kay Ivey wants the Legislature to put the cart before the horse. Let’s have a vote on the lottery and see what it brings in before we start spending so much money.
To the person who called in about the homeless people in Florence: Obviously this person doesn’t come to Florence very often. These people make a big mess and don’t clean up after themselves. Most of the people will not work if you offer them a job. Most of them are under 30 years of age, and that’s the way they live. If they are too lazy to work, they are too lazy to eat. If people would quit offering them something to eat, they would leave Florence.
There’s a few people who are innocent that will make the right decision. But if they feel guilty about anything, they make the wrong decision. There’s a lot of people who can be guilty and still be very successful by making wrong decisions.
Congress sat on their hands and never even recognized the Americans who are having a hard time in life. I can see why the do-nothing Congress is not passing much-needed bills to help the American people. They forgot who elected them and who pays their salaries. It’s about them an getting power and more power.
When I was a child, we played with making mud pies. It looks like the street department has decided to change the ingredient and make asphalt pies looking at Rickwood Road and North Patton Street. It is a shame and a disgrace that these two main streets you can’t get over them. You need a log wagon or a tank rather than an automobile. It’s too bad that we have this kind of a department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.