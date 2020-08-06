Russellville City School system is 53% Hispanic. Of that 53%, 83% are legal, yet the Hispanics have no representative on the Russellville City School Board. Also, the school board members have been on there forever. It’s time to rotate them off.
President Trump said let’s make America great again. Well, people are looking for jobs, people are looking for unemployment checks, we have a virus to fight. Yep. America got great again. We need God to bless America again. That’s what we need.
I will always love the Confederate flag. It is part of my history. No one can change history. My ancestors fought and died for that flag.
The last thing Bob Livingston said in his newsletter is that sunlight and humidity will kill a virus in 90 seconds. So get plenty of sunlight and get in some humidity and sweat a little bit and get rid of your virus.
If you want to know what America would look like with a Democratic president, a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate, study Vladimir Lenin and the Bolshevik revolution. This is where America is headed if the Democrats ever gain total control of the United States.
To the people of the Shoals: You don’t have anything about bad roads. Just come to Haleyville. You’ll see weeds, overgrown lots, abandoned buildings. It’s a bad, bad place.
Fox News does tell the truth about world news, but they don’t go as deep as CNN to get to the bottom of the news. Fox News only scratches the surface about what Donald Trump does, how he misleads statements, how he tells stuff that’s not so. CNN goes deeper than that and tells you exactly what Trump said about certain issues. They get to the bottom of it. Fox does not.
To the person who complained about weeds and trash and cars and stuff in the people’s yards: It felt like the house I lived next to on County Road 200.
If Uncle Joe (Biden) is elected president in November, he will be president in name only. Whoever his vice presidential nominee is will run the country. Uncle Joe will remain in the bunker.
I want to thank Isbell Farms of Muscle Shoals for the fine, free sweet corn they provide for our community. You can recognize Christians by what they do.
The Democrat Party has allowed the far, far left to take over its party and the far, far right and the religious right have taken over the Republican Party. They need to get back to the middle with moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans. Otherwise, we’re going to be in some deep, deep trouble.
I just want to say that I appreciate our police officers for their bravery and courage at this time. I just wish the judges would have the same commitment. Taxpayers need to support our law enforcement. Please don’t give up. I don’t know what we would do without you.
Why doesn’t the Black Lives Matter organization try to do some useful, like encourage more young to apply for jobs on police forces, build Habitat Homes for needy black families, or help needy young students with college costs?
I have lived in the St. Florian community for over 10 years. The frequency and duration of electric power loss is ridiculous. It’s time for some heads to roll.
Someone called in and said everything would turn into communists if we elect Democrats. What do they think we have now? Donald Trump is best buddies with the communist people. He’s running everything his way or the highway. He is a dictator want-to-be and a communist want-to-be, and I don’t know what people see in him.
Since your changing the names of pro sports teams, are you going to take away the California Angels baseball team because it’s religious? What are you going after next?
In regards to people not wanting to wear masks: What if your surgeon said this to you: “Yes, sir or ma’am, it makes it hard for me to breathe and it doesn’t protect you from anything anyway, and it’s against my constitutional rights to make me wear one, so when I cut into your body I choose not to wear one.”
The Democrats voted against freeing the slaves. The Democrats voted against giving them the right to vote. All these statues they are tearing down, they are trying to tear down their own history. They’re not only destroying their own history, they are also destroying the Democrats.
