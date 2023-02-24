It would be really nice if these telephone companies would put in phones just for us old folks like we used to have. We can’t work all these fancy phones. We just need a plain old phone to use. Somebody needs to come up and give us back a plain one to call and talk and hang up.
Already this year, 67 mass shootings and the Republican House of Representatives fiddles with Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Ever heard the old saying your chickens have come home to roost? I can tell you first hand Norfolk Southern has cut corners and quit doing maintenance the last few years to get their operating ratio down. And it’s now showing up. If you and I didn’t keep our gutters and our roofs repaired, how long would it take before our house fell apart?
In a recent New York Times bestseller report, a book about the Jan. 6 select committee was listed as No. 14 in the nonfiction category. I think that was a mistake. It should have been No. 1 in the fiction category.
The city of Tuscumbia needs to do more about their city council and mayor. They don’t know how to run the city. They need to elect people who have knowledge of how to run a city. Tuscumbia needs two more power stations and another police station. This is something that’s been needing to be addressed for some time.
The reason the U.S. government wants to get rid of TikTok in this country is they can’t control the news on it. They want to keep you in the dark, and these media companies that they own, they want them to tell you what to think. If you read your fine print, TikTok isn’t any more dangerous than Facebook.
I believe all these so-called doctors and hospitals who were bought off during the COVID fiasco should be arrested and tried for treason.
If [Donald] Trump was still president, gas prices would be around $2 instead of around $3; inflation would be under 2% instead of 6% or 7%; we would not have over 5 million more illegal aliens roaming free; Russia would not be attacking Ukraine; China would not be threatening to invade Taiwan; the Taliban would not be in complete control of Afghanistan with $60 billion of our military equipment; and we certainly would not have a Chinese spy balloon drifting over the entire width of our country for a week.
The hit TV series “Yellowstone” is another example of Hollywood being a cesspool of liberals. John Dutton has stopped a pipeline that was going to cross tribal land. And to top it off, they are about to replace John Dutton, Kevin Costner, with that most liberal cat in Hollywood, Matthew McConaughey. If that’s not proof that Hollywood is not a cesspool for liberals, I don’t know what is.
The federal tax data 2021 clearly shows that the top 1% pay 40% of the total income taxes, but the top 10% paying 71% of the income tax, with the bottom 50% of the population paying 3% of the income tax. Sixty-one percent of citizens pay no taxes at all. That is 107 million Americans.
I see where the four local private schools advanced to the basketball finals recently. I wonder how they do that without selecting, transferring and inviting special students to come and play for them. I guess you could add Red Bay to that [list]. Red Bay started one Red Bay player, one Muscle Shoals player, two Mississippi [players] and one Missouri player. Wonder what’s happened to schools and athletic associations in Alabama.
Will somebody please tell me why they put the loaf of bread so close to the floor where it’s cold? I haven’t figured that one out yet.
Evidently the Florence Post Office is back to late-night deliveries between 6:30 and 8:30 at night in the Mars Hill district in Florence. That’s right, they can keep raising the price of stamps, but they can’t hire mail people to deliver the mail on time. That’s pretty good. The unions must be dictating everything so the workers get extra benefits, but the people don’t get their mail. Shame, shame, shame, shame, shame.
Joe Biden, in the history of the United States eggs have never been over $5. And you talk about fighting inflation.
Joe Biden denies federal aid to the small town of East Palestine, Ohio. He can spend millions of dollars on illegal immigrants, but not one penny on a low-income white town suffering through a chemical train derailment. These poor folks have to buy bottled water with their own meager resources. They can’t drink the tap water or bathe their children. Where is the EPA, FEMA or brilliant Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg? This is a national catastrophic crime against humanity. Biden should be impeached immediately.
Again, the situation that happened at Covenant is a fine example of “my child wouldn’t do that.” The school board in this state for too long has tried to run the school when in fact, it’s their job to support the administration and faculty they hired in the first place. Now let’s move on.
Joe Biden has accomplished more in two years than any other modern-day president. I’d like to remind these Republicans who keep blaming Biden for inflation, who do they think are going to pay for the $2 trillion tax giveaway, tariffs, the $8 trillion debt that Trump ran up in four years. And since they put a majority in the House that ran on inflation, why not call your representatives and tell them to do their jobs instead of investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop.
To put it bluntly, either somebody’s lying or terribly mistaken. All I hear from the Republicans is how the economy is shaky. It’s wall-to-wall at several stores. We went to four different restaurants at 4 p.m. and they were all full. If the economy’s shaky, someone’s going to have to get out here and tell the people. They don’t know it.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.