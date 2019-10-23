I noticed they had the fire prevention parade in Tuscumbia recently and they installed the fireman’s memorial. I went and looked at it, inspected it. Why are they all volunteer departments and no cities in the three cities in Colbert County? I thought there would be firemen who died in the line of duty’s name there. I’m kind of disappointed. I guess volunteers do more than the cities do. I don’t understand that.
Recently, Gov. Kay Ivey visited our schools at Russellville. After rolling out the red carpet and bending over backwards for her, that’s the rudest lady I have ever met. She treated us, I guess, like the hillbillies we are, but it seems she’s taken on her president’s persona.
I firmly believe in freedom of the press, but it’s discouraging to see a once-respected newspaper like the New York Times become an organ of the political party. I commend the TimesDaily for presenting opposing views and letting the readers decide what to believe.
I just got a letter from the senior citizens center in Washington, D.C. They wanted me to sign a petition to keep the Democrats from taking our Social Security. That’s what they said when they got back in session they are going to try to take part of your Social Security. Now they also want a donation, too. The Democrats want the money to pay for illegal immigrants and all the freebies they are going to give you.
Republicans should support in pitching Donald Trump and just letting Vice President Mike Pence take over. Pence has a better chance of beating the Democrats in 2020.
Does anyone know how to stop the telemarketing calls? We’ve done everything. We did the 1-800 number, we’ve blocked, and we still get an average of two to three a day. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got people who are sick or needing sleep, or (you) work shift work, or have children, they are just like a bunch of buzzards circling.
America stop assuming what will happen when the troops leave Syria because you don’t know. Have you forgotten who God is and what his plan is? Where are your prayers? Please pray for these people.
You cannot connect President Donald Trump to socialism and be telling the truth.
