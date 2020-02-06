Can something be done about the rental properties in Florence that when they clean out the house they dump the television set out in the yard? The city does not pick up TVs; the garbage does not pick them up; the recycling does not pick them up; and the street department does not pick them up. Nobody picks them up. Something has got to be done about homeowners leaving trash in the yard that is not picked up.
California is spending $50 million to create no-kill animal shelters. They also have human abortion on demand, human euthanasia, and the largest homeless population in the country.
The attorney general of Alabama doesn’t know this, but it doesn’t matter what the law says about marijuana; politicians change it to say what they want it to. Just like Gov. Kay Ivey. She raised the price of gas 10 cents a gallon because she paid those lawmakers to vote for it. Give them a big raise and they will do the same thing about medical marijuana.
They are advertising on Fox News for veterans to take advantage of a small-interest loan to buy a house. They say if you do it now, you can save $2,000 a year. I went for that in 1996. I borrowed $20,000 to remodel my house. Four years later the interest rate went up to a real high rate. It took me 24 years to pay back that $20,000, and I paid $57,000.
In a recent paper it said volunteers are needed for homeless count. They have to count the homeless to determine how much money counties will get. Now do you think they will count? No. They will come up with a high number to get more money because that’s what it’s all about — more money.
I just saw the slogan at the Lawrence County Democratic Party headquarters: “People not politics.” I wonder if this means they are still buying and selling people like they used to.
There was an interesting article in a recent paper. It was “Your call is important to us — not really.” It really applies to Comcast. Try dealing with them. You will be speaking to people all over this earth and it might take two weeks to get to somebody who can correct your problem.
Anyone who has been in the military knows that imminent attack will happen, even though you take the planner out. It’s already in process. Since nothing has happened, it means Donald Trump and his flunkies are lying. Trump’s pathological lying has destroyed what his party stood for. They have no credibility. Killing one important man means a lot of people will die. It’s not over with.
All these people like Michael Bloomberg say they have so much money they can waste, why don’t they make some more people like vets and Social Security and help people who don’t have anything. We can all be happier, too. We could all have a little money, too.
