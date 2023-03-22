When I see the name Ron DeSantis I think in terms of immigrants. If you look back, Gov. DeSantis’ ancestors came to this country approximately 100 years ago. At the time they were not accepted, they were not even considered “white.” And now, if you look at some of those closeups, I don’t believe that’s Coppertone you are looking at.
Something happened to Alabama, we’re just 47th, 48th, 49th even 50th in the country and nobody seems to care. I was just noticing on the roadways there’s big tractor trailer tires, trees, deer carcasses and nobody picks them up.
To the mayor and council of Tuscumbia: You are wanting to spend money like a drunken sailor, but you’ve let Spring Park go. It’s in disarray and every piece of equipment is broken. Graffiti is everywhere. You need to just put barricades up there and shut the place down — one of the greatest assets you have.
When as a society are we going to stop feeling sorry for athletes. In particular, Alabama’s Brandon Miller and the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, who do things with guns that are violations at their university and the Memphis Grizzlies organization. It’s time to quit feeling sorry sorry for these guys and covering up for them. One of them is going to be making millions, one is already making millions and everybody just says, “OK, so what?” What needs to happen is we need to quit watching them, quit paying them, and if they do it after that, who cares? They don’t seem to care.
A reporter asked Uncle Joe if he was going to East Palestine. He said he was looking forward to the trip. He said he always wanted to meet Yasser Arafat.
