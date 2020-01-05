I’m sure donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle and Empty Table Fund would increase significantly with a Venmo or PayPal option.
Adolph Hitler once said: “If you tell a lie often enough and well enough, people will eventually accept it as the truth.” Apparently, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler have been reading Hitler’s playbook.
When Donald Trump was elected president, he promised to drain the swamp. He soon found that his predecessor had corrupted most agencies of the government, like the FBI, CIA, IRS and the NSA. This must be cleaned up and the people who break our laws held accountable. Thank you, Obama, for the mess you made.
I would like to say to those people who are protesting for illegal immigrant rights and their medical needs, I have a close friend who was born here in Alabama and he has worked all his life. He has had brain surgery and is undergoing chemo treatments for lung cancer right now, but he has been denied any sort of state or federal funds or disability. So tell me, where are his rights?
I think it’s a shame the way the pavement has been patched on Rickwood Road. I travel that road a lot, and it’s worse than it was when the potholes were there.
If Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder should be in jail, then all the stuff that Donald Trump has done, if he releases his taxes, then maybe he might be under the jail.
I really appreciate the caller that called in about the time limits on the city of Florence boards. I laughed because I was on a board and served one full term, and never was resubmitted or re-elected because I made a comment about the AirBnBs in the area, and a city councilman didn’t like it, so I got replaced. I served one term, and yet there are some people who never leave. I suggest the mayor revamp the boards, or, you know, it is an election year.
I heard something very interesting on Red Eye Radio recently. The federal government cannot give you anything unless they take it from somebody else. They do not want the homeless people to come out and be somebody and go to work. They want them to always be dependent on the federal government. That way, they will get their vote.
We will certainly never have another Harry Truman. Truman would have blown North Korea out of the water. But Donald Trump wants to negotiate all the time, and that’s not going anywhere. Eventually, he’s going to put missiles over here to the United States, but Trump wants to negotiate.
