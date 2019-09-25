I’m a big sports fan. I watch all sports. But I don’t understand at this particular point why anyone would watch the NFL. It’s all negative. You have the disrespect of the “National Anthem” in the kneeling that’s continuing, the Antonio Brown saga, and this is not a one-time deal. It’s just a bunch of thugs playing in the NFL. I don’t understand why anybody would watch that.
I would like to see President Trump make Congress put the $2.6 trillion that they stole from Social Security back in there. It wasn’t theirs to take. We paid it in. It’s ours to collect and draw. It’s not an entitlement, it’s something we paid in.
Never stop calling Donald Trump a racist. He is a racist. He has caused more hatred and has caused all the bad things that’s happening. I am in my 80s. I remember a lot of presidents. Donald Trump is not a president of the United States. All he cares about is himself and money.This is for everyone that believes socialism is a great idea. If you truly believe it is a great idea, move to a socialist country and stay there for five years. After five years, come back and give us a glowing report with how great socialism is.
I was astounded at the rapid response to the recent chlorine leak in our Village. They were so professional. They went door-to-door. They sounded the sirens. They gave everybody knowledge of what was transpiring, and I just appreciate them so much. The only thing that bothered me was that the responders had to remain in the area despite the danger.
Donald Trump is the most dangerous and unqualified person ever to hold the office of president. He takes advice from no one, believes only in himself, trusts the enemy rather than our intelligence people, and fires anyone who disagrees with him. We should all be alarmed.
Shoals Ambulance drivers need to put down their phones and not text while they are driving the ambulance even though they were not on an emergency run. Do not text and drive, especially when you are driving an ambulance.
Once again a federal judge has issued a nationwide prohibition against a presidential directive. How does this single federal judge get to tell the president how to run the country? We need to get rid of appointed judges and hold them accountable to the people through election and retention. Maybe then we will get some real judges on the bench and fewer political hacks.
The Democrats have shut out their best female candidate to defeat Donald Trump in 2020. Tulsi Gabbard is a no-nonsense candidate, and common sense is something completely lacking in the current lineup of Democratic candidates.
I listened to the UNA football game on the radio the other night. Just a suggestion for the UNA athletic director: How about hiring somebody who knows something about football? It was really difficult to keep up with what was going on in the field.
UNA President (Ken) Kitts has been quoted as saying, “If we are to remain true to student-centered decision making at UNA, we must listen to our students when they speak so clearly on a topic.” He didn’t seem to follow this philosophy when the students spoke clearly in the school newspaper. Maybe he ought to listen to the parents, too, who would be paying higher tuition and fees for thinking the big idea.
I’d like to comment on UNA going from Division I to Division II. They can’t win in Division II, and here they are wanting to go to Division I. It shows on the scoreboard. Then they want people to put up $30 million for a new stadium. Wake up people. You’ve been had.
Why would anyone want to shop at a store where they let men use the women’s bathroom?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.