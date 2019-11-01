I’d like to give some of the credit of the talented musician from Green Hill to Michael Nix. He was an outstanding and gifted elementary music teacher.
I’m just bewildered. When Donald Trump had the Russian delegation in the Oval Office, the American people’s White House, he wouldn’t allow any American press in. But he had the Russian press there. Why are the American people not up in arms? He’s committing treasonous acts.
This is in response to the teacher shortage: Until these people that are having these children teach them discipline, respect and manners, you will always have a teacher shortage. Nobody is going to teach for that amount of money to be disrespected, cursed and anything else they can think of.
Donald Trump said Colin Kaepernick disrespected the flag when he peaceably protested the killing of black people. Trump is disrespecting the flag, the Constitution, the rule of law, the American people and, especially, the United States Congress.
We shall soon see if democracy still works in the United States of America, or if Donald Trump has abandoned democracy. The Republicans need to make a stand. So do the American people.
While public attention is now focused on third-hand comments from an anonymous “whistleblower,” 20,000 documents pertaining to the Obama fast and furious illegal operation have been released. I suggest you read those documents first.
I’ve lived in Sheffield my whole life and have been dealing with the railroad situation of blocking the intersections. I don’t know why anybody would try to travel through Sheffield, especially during the day because you come right before lunch and you have to sit through two trains. Then you get off and try to get home at 4:30 or 5 p.m., then you sit through two trains. I wonder why anybody would want to come to Sheffield?
When we have a caller asking, “Why didn’t they impeach Bill Clinton? Look what he did,” we know we have an uninformed people. When we have a president who calls himself “a stable genius” with “great and unmatched wisdom” we know our country is in peril.
Make Republican Party great again. Vote the hard, hard far right out. Put some good people back into the Republican Party.
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky needs to be investigated also. He kisses up to Donald Trump and does what Trump wants him to do instead of what the people want him to do.
I can’t wait until Oliver Stone’s next movie. Yeah, his movie will be great. How President Donald Trump and the mafia took over the White House.
If you hear a television talking head say that senators and congress people can’t be impeached, that’s a blatant lie. The Constitution set it up to where yes, they can.
The first five games Auburn played, they didn’t play a competitive team. Once they played a competitive team like Florida, they got beat. The reason they got beat was their own penalties and mistakes. Auburn beats themselves when they play a competitive team. They will never win with Gus Malzahn there, and that’s just the way it is. He won a national championship on a freak play, and they gave him a 10-year contract and now they can’t afford to pay him out.
I haven’t heard the Republican Party refer to themselves as the God Party, which I guess is a good thing because their president, Donald Trump, is certainly not morals and values.
Colin Kaepernick and his agent are upset and demanding justice that he should be picked up by NFL teams because there are other players, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who played
