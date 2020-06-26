It seems this virus has gotten the government involved telling us what to do and what not to do. If we think we’re controlled now, if Donald Trump doesn’t get (re-elected) president in 2020, we will be controlled as a communist country. I know the devil is happy that we’re not worshiping God on the first day, Sunday. When you’re out it seems that money is growing on trees, the way people are buying.
Muscle Shoals looks like a dump with all the abandoned empty buildings up and down Woodward Avenue. That’s the tackiest thing ever.
I’ve always thought that Florence is supposed to be the Renaissance City. If I understand right, renaissance is an awakening to art and beautiful things. Evidently Florence is waking up to a nightmare with some yards with weeds as high as your knees and old junk cars decorating the front yards and along the street, not to mention all the rubbish and trash that can be seen here and yonder on the crumbling streets.
There seems to be a misunderstanding on socialism. Conservatives called Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, people like that socialists, when Donald Trump has given away more money that anyone ever. So if you don’t want your stimulus check because you think it’s part of socialism, Mr. Independent will take it.
Some of us do not care for the new landscaping in Florence. Weeds in yards that are knee-high, brush piles in the back yards placed along with junk cars here and there, and to top it off, beer cans scattered on the roadside. It doesn’t add to the beauty of our city.
I cannot understand why the city of Florence would pay for a survey on Pine Street around UNA. If those students had sense enough to go down to the traffic light and go when it turns green, they would not to get run over. That’s what it’s there for. They don’t need to cross anywhere they please.
That’s the ugliest tree on South O’Neal Street and Veterans Drive in Florence. It’s on the city’s right of way in front of a house and it’s on a bank. The roots are out of the ground, it’s ready to fall, it’s in the power lines, so why doesn’t the city cut it?
Joe Biden is claiming to have graduated from college at the top of his class. This is false. Yet Donald Trump did indeed graduate at the top of his college class. Trump is a lot smarter than both the Bush presidents, also Clinton and Obama. Let’s not turn our country over to the socialists. I’m proud that Trump is my president.
A lot of women won congressional seats in the last election. So they decided that’s how to take over the Senate. They are running 13 Democratic women in the next election. And if they win it, it will be like Mitt Romney — a Republican but really they will vote Democrat. This way they will take over the House and change the whole ball of wax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.