Every person deserves to be treated fairly, and respectfully, by our local judges. Sadly, in Lauderdale County, our judges could care less.
People have to put food and gas first. They have to have gas to go back and forth to work to pay their bills, and they have to have food to keep living so they can’t keep paying for everything with everything going up more and more. Something has to go.
Regardless of what all the false teachers say, you can’t be good enough or do enough to get into heaven. The Bible says there are none righteous, no not one. Believe God’s word and repent. Study the Bible.
When George Bush had a meltdown in 2007, Barack Obama had to bail the banks out and put regulations in place to stop risky business from happening. It worked for five years until Donald Trump lifted the regulations, and four or five years later, here we are in the same situation. That goes to show you that Republicans cannot run the United States’ financial sector.
It was recently revealed that Uncle Joe put Kamala Harris in charge of artificial intelligence. That may be the biggest oxymoron ever uttered in the history of western civilization.
Just think of all the time and energy spent by American citizens on the 2024 so-called presidential race where two globalist puppets fight it out to win the White House.
I would just like to say thank you to Cross Point Church of Christ with the bag lunches they gave city employees. That was very nice. Thank you very much.
It’s time to stop Russia at all costs. Bomb them to oblivion. And give China more of the same if they raise their authoritarian head. Meanwhile, send these wimpy, sorry, authoritarian Republicans to China to live.
I was in Sheffield one day this week to pick up my sister-in-law. Sheffield, please patch the potholes in the streets. It’s a wonder I didn’t have a flat. I didn’t know where the potholes were. You need to fix them or a lot of people won’t be coming back to your town to shop.
If you take pride in woke, leftist ideologies, please stop trying to force your ideas and beliefs on everyone else.
I’m a resident of Florence and I do a lot of cycling in the Oakland area. We’ve got a problem with vicious dogs attacking us when we ride, and we have to fight them off. One of my buddies has been bitten twice. It’s sort of sad that you cannot do any cycling or walking around the roads in Oakland without being attacked by dogs.
A great big thank you to the person or people who have started cleaning the parsonage, chapel/Young graveyard out in the Zip City area. Keep it up. Good deed.
We’ve got a dilemma in Killen on County Road 25. The Killen law enforcement doesn’t come out that far, and the state troopers won’t set up on our road. Recently, some kids with a little dog were out and a guy was going about 75 on the road. There was no reason for him to have run over that dog. It was at the same place that a guy was going so fast he actually flipped over the creek in his car several months ago. I can’t get anybody out to set up radar and give out tickets for reckless driving. We need some help out here.
