I’d like to comment on Rick Singleton and his big raise: Remember folks, election time is coming again. I’ve never heard of someone voting himself that big of a raise and everyone else struggling to get by. So remember at election time and vote him out of office.
Have you ever wondered why people run for political office? The rich like the Bush and the Pelosi families do it to preserve and protect their privileged positions in our society. Those that aren’t rich do it achieve power and enrich themselves. They have passed package deals in Congress to assure their future as far as their pensions and perks are involved.
It’s really sad with all the people who live in Colbert Heights in Colbert County and we all have AT&T phone service and their phones don’t work up here. Why doesn’t AT&T wake up and get us an antenna?
It’s going to be hard for me to have confidence in the Republican Party because they keep defending a man that’s president of the United States and is lying. So the Republicans need to get with the program.
Here we go again. Another study on the railroad overpass. If all that money had been spent for the railroad overpass instead of studies, it would already be here.
I saw on the news recently how Iran is getting real aggressive. That’s something the United States is doing nothing about. You can make all the threats you want to, but you’ve got to back them up. When you don’t back them up, they’re not afraid. They just seized another oil tanker in Iran. They are defying the United States. All that big talk about you better do this and do that. You better do it.
The July 19 Garfield comic was so funny and cute I’d look to have it enlarged and put on my refrigerator.
I just heard Donald Trump say that the female representatives in Congress were lucky to be where they are at, and it’s his country and his standards and I thought it was the height of sexism and hypocrisy. Talk about lucky to be where you are at; he didn’t even win the popular vote.
I see where Roger Creekmore is going to spend some more of our tax money on a study of the feasibility of a railroad overpass in Sheffield. There’s an old saying about throwing good money after bad. How many studies have we had? If the railroad has anything to do with it, I’d be afraid to drive under it. Look at the railroad tracks in Sheffield on South Montgomery Avenue. Ian Sandford, the mayor of Sheffield, you need to get yourself a shovel and a pick and go fix that mess.
Something needs to be done about corporate offices up north controlling the air in stores here. It’s unbearable. No wonder anybody doesn’t shop very much here.
