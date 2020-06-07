I know a way to solve the problem with UNA building a new stadium. It’s going to cost something like $30 million to build a new stadium on campus, plus they are going to have to build a new baseball stadium, and that’s going to cost money. Flowers Hall needs some upgrading on the restrooms and concession facilities. Then you’ve got to have a place for the band to practice. I think UNA should keep Braly Municipal Stadium, buy the stadium from the city, put new dressing rooms in, upgrade the stadium. It’s already built and it’s a nice stadium.
In a representative democracy, governors do not have the power to make law. Only the legislative branch can make law. When governors are allowed to make law, you no longer have a representative democracy — you have a monarchy.
The man who said he thanked God he didn’t have religion better be thanking God now. It will be too late when God returns. Read your Bible now.
I agree deputies need to be in shape, but I think the sheriff needs to be in shape, too. I bet you anything he can’t do all that (physical training). If your leader’s not going to be in shape, why should these guys have to be in shape?
Donald Trump’s vision for America is division.
COVID-19 should be renamed Kevorkian’s disease in honor of the late Jack Kevorkian. Once COVID-19 is introduced to a nursing home or a veterans home, it immediately becomes a form of assisted suicide.
I cannot believe Nancy Pelosi would have the audacity to get on TV and brag about her new refrigerator and her ice cream when there are people out of work who have little children at home who are hungry. I hope she gets out of office very soon and can sit at home and eat her gourmet ice cream.
I just read where the mayor of Tuscumbia announced he is running for mayor. And I read where Miss Logan is running again. Let me just say this. The mayor and city council are a joke. They have done nothing for the city of Tuscumbia. So a Dollar Tree comes. So what? Big deal. They might take a few tax dollars back from Muscle Shoals. You know what? All these roads that have been paved? That was in the works before they came into office.
Recently, I read an article about the street(scape) project in downtown Florence and that’s well and good, but some of use who live on some of the side streets that are rather busy as well would be most appreciative if they would just do something about them, like North Patton and Rickwood Road and many others in the city.
The ag center would be fine but unless something is done with the streets and roads in the city of Florence, we are not going to be able to go and visit it. It’s a disgrace the way the streets and roads in Florence are.
The liberal elites say we are all in the same boat during this pandemic. I beg to differ. The liberal elites are on a luxury yacht, while the rest of us are on the Titanic.
In the 1960s human coronaviruses were first discovered and isolated by the U.K. and the USA. Other human coronaviruses discovered were MERs in 2012, SARs in 2019 from bats, and COVID-19 believed from bats, pangolins, a scaly anteater. The results were published March 22 in the “Journal of Proteome Research.”
With all the wild dogs running around Haleyville, I wonder how many of those have rabies? Better watch your kids.
I wish the Sheffield Utilities would cut the tree in front of the state troopers office in Sheffield. You cannot see the red light coming from Florence.
Joe Biden may be the only person in recorded history to conduct a political campaign from their own basement.
After all the weeks in dread of the coronavirus, it chewed me up to read about UNA football again. Under Coach (Chris) Willis’ tutelage, the Lions have made a strong start in their pursuit of Division I football fame. They’ll get there however long it takes. And when they get there, it should be to a Division I-worthy home stadium — somewhere where there is room to park.
I live in an apartment complex and when I moved here pets were not allowed here. But now they are allowed anywhere in the apartment complex. My suggestion for people who want pets is to put all those people in one section and then put all the other people in sections that don’t want pets. That would sure help a lot of issues.
Why doesn’t this brilliant bunch of Republicans put the $1.8 billion from the coronavirus relief funding in unemployment and feed some hungry Alabamians. If you want broadband internet, let them vote on a lottery.
I’d like to thank all these good nurses who are taking care of the COVID-19 patients. It seems that the Helen Keller has put their top qualified nurses to the virus patients. I have a family member there and she says these nurses really know their stuff. I really appreciate these professionals. They know their stuff.
If liberal elites tell you your job is non-essential and you continue to vote for them, you are living proof of what P.T. Barnum said: “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.