For years and years I thought Jeff Sessions was the only honest politician in Washington, D.C. I see in the TimesDaily where he’s thinking about running again for the Senate. I certainly would not vote for him again because he just let Donald Trump down big. And I hope he doesn’t move back to the state of Alabama.
Public opinion is not the jury on impeachment because it’s political and not the facts. Democrats and Republicans need to set aside politics on impeachment and judge on facts.
I truly believe that if Jesus was called to testify against President Trump since the Republicans have blocked every witness and discredited them, the Republicans would find a way to discredit Jesus, even though Jesus sees and knows everything that happens. The Republicans would probably declare it unconstitutional because he’s Jesus.
Residents of the southwest portion of Tuscumbia really need a councilman to represent them. Our streets are terrible over here. The one off of Hook Street going around the back of R.E. Thompson school is in very sad shape; also north Glendora. We would really appreciate one of our councilmen representing us as we need these streets repaired.
The Obamas and Clintons and liberal Democrats would make Al Capone look like a kindergarten kid.
President Trump doesn’t act like a politician. He acts like a CEO who was hired to clean up a dysfunctional corporation. The bureaucrats and the politicians of the deep state haven’t been held accountable for decades, and they bitterly resent the president exposing their incompetence and their corruption. There will be a reckoning.
This is the game the Republicans are playing. They make up a big fat lie and pass it around so all are on the same page. They call it fake news and broadcast it nationally. It would be laughable if it was not destroying our country.
I’m just replying to the guy who called in and said Democrats are risking their own political futures to rein in this rogue president. Let me tell you something, this rogue president is exposing the Democrats and Republicans of all these crimes. Exposing them real bad, and that’s why they want to get rid of him. Yeah, they are going to rein him in, they are risking their careers all right, because if they don’t rein him in and are exposed, their careers are over.
When Osama bin Laden was killed, Donald Trump said it was no big deal. But Baghdadi was. He said he had heard of bin Ladin before anybody else in the United States had heard of him, and knew he was a dangerous guy. Obama thanked the SEALs for killing bin Ladin. It’s like I, me, we, I haven’t heard they yet. I was just wondering if everyone in the White House is illiterate and can’t tell him how to speak.
Donald Trump says that our foes are screaming, whimpering, hiding. Just like he did during Vietnam.
