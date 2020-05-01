Kids must finish school online. No help to me — no internet. What do you do about that?
Most of the people in Washington, D.C., who accuse Donald Trump of being unethical are attorneys. Attorneys should never accuse anyone of being unethical. An attorney is the most unethical position in the history of mankind.
I wish people would quit calling in that Republicans are going to cut Medicare and Social Security. That is not true. That is fake news.
It looks like every single Democrat has turned out and tried to profit from the nation’s unhappiness. They are blaming the president but they ignore the fact that the World Health Organization did not warn us properly about coming events.
This virus has got everybody going cuckoo. I’ll say this: God let things happen for a reason. People are still out here killing, shooting, stabbing, beating each other to death every day. If this is a man-made virus, they will make something that will turn everybody into zombie-like creatures like the movie with Will Smith.
I’m north of 60 years of age. I never thought I would live to see the day when my government would tell me I’m not allowed to worship, but alcohol and tobacco are considered essential services. We are indeed living in strange times.
Motorcycle riders need to practice social distancing, too. Remember riding side-by-side on country roads is suicide. So is bunching up, so use proper spacing.
This is to the person who dumped their car ashtray on East Bailey Springs Drive, and to the person who left their dog’s mess on the street on North Bailey Springs Drive. We don’t appreciate you people fowling our neighborhood where we walk, jog and our children play. Please be considerate.
The moderator on Red-Eye Radio recently said the Democrats don’t care enough about the American people. Their only concern is keeping their job. And that’s why they are for open border because 90% of illegals, if they vote, vote Democratic.
To the person who called in and said to think twice who you vote for and that Donald Trump would cut Medicare and Social Security and should quit playing golf, where has this person been? Trump has never said he would cut Medicare and Social Security. He works harder than any president we have ever had with no help from Democrats.
I paid $20.45 for a book that explains any and everything you want to know. And here’s the first thing: Airplanes do not use jet fuel to fly across the country. They are using compressed air and kinetic energy. The wings of an airplane could not support 2,000 gallons of jet fuel. They would break off. So they are flying on compressed air because there is electricity in the air.
So this is their plan to make America great again. Just let the elderly people perish before our eyes — dropping like flies. Get rid of them. Get them off of Social Security so those Republicans and conservatives can live their million little lies in their perfect little world. But it won’t work. As Richard Pryor once said, “Us elderly people did not get really old because we’re stupid.”
