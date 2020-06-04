The New World Order is about creating two classes of people — the wealthy and the poor. Listen to what Sen. Elizabeth Warren shows with 100 years of official statistics. The middle class has changed significantly within just one generation. Families now have to depend on two incomes. Mortgages and taxes are way more than they used to be 35 years ago. This has had the effect of squeezing the middle class to the point where America has become a two-tier nation of the rich and the poor.
If you have never read “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley or “1984” or “Animal Farm” by George Orwell, now would be a good time to read these three books. They basically describe the philosophy of the modern-day Democratic Party.
I asked the local gas distributor why you charge 28 cents a gallon more for gas than Muscle Shoals. He answered, because we can.
While listening to the radio a reporter was interviewing a politician. The reporter asked the politician why he made all those false claims against his opponent. The politician answered, “That’s just politics.” Can we try to teach our children not to lie?
If Joe Biden is nominated as the Democratic nominee for president, it will mark the 10th consecutive presidential election that the Democrats have nominated an attorney to run for president.
I wasn’t aware until hearing on the news that one of the reasons our disinfectants are in short supply is because most of the chemicals used in the disinfectant supplies come from China. Did anyone know this?
I wish someone would report on why the city of Florence sprayed and killed all the mulberry bushes on Florence Boulevard in front of the cemetery. Why? Who authorized it?
The coronavirus pandemic has made one thing crystal clear in the United States of America — if you treasure your freedoms and believe in the Bill of Rights, vote conservative. If you believe the Bill of Rights is an outdated manuscript and should be shredded, vote liberal.
Tara Reid has made credible accusations against Joseph Biden. Where are all the #MeToo people, where are the feminists, where are the newspapers and the protests and the people demanding justice?
