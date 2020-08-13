As a recent visitor staying for several days in Florence’s Historic District, I was appalled that motorists exercise their cars and trucks in that area as if preparing to enter the Indy 500. The day and night level of vehicular noise prevented both conversation on the porch, and sound nights of sleep. Is there a valid reason why the City of Florence does not enforce its noise ordinance?
Recently, a “You Said It” caller seemingly was attempting to compare Fox and CNN. That’s like apples and oranges. they don’t compare. It’s common knowledge that Fox is not a news channel. Their primary function is entertainment and political promotion.
I’d like to respond to the caller who said in order to save money on overpasses in Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Muscle Shoals, wherever, just relocate the tracks across Colbert County. I think they should run for office. They make more sense than Kay Ivey.
In regards to opening the schools with all the guidelines and stipulations, these children aren’t going to be able to comply with those. If the teachers and administrator spend most of their time making the children follow these guidelines, when is the time for learning going to come in? It’s really a wasted effort.
Many rich Republicans support Joe Biden. They want to maintain control by the rich and famous. Under the Democrats socialist agenda, their fortunes would be secure and the working middle class would be taxed out of existence. There would be two classes in America. Them, and the rest of us.
The person that called in about prayer being expelled from the public schools, no, prayer has not been expelled from public schools. It just can’t be teacher led. The students can pray whenever they get ready. Even in the lunchroom, around the flag pole. It doesn’t matter.
I would like to recognize and thank the Muscle Shoals Library director and her staff for all they’ve done during the quarantine. Within a week or so of the March shutdown, they implemented a curbside pickup for books and other material. You request what you would like and they call you when it’s available. They have always been nice, but during the quarantine I think they went above and beyond.
Why do we not hear or read about the pandemic in Florence or Lauderdale County? Does the mayor not care about us, or does he not know how it’s going in Florence? What does he do during his day?
Every day the COVID-19 virus goes up in Franklin County. I can tell you why. People will not wear masks and follow the rule of distance, especially in Russellville. Even the businesses and fast food restaurants. I will no longer trade at these establishments. Romans 1:23 reads: “Professing themselves to be wise they became fools.”
While we are in the process of moving the Confederate monument at the courthouse, let’s also move the W.C. Handy place and change our roads back to another name besides Martin Luther King because that really upsets me.
