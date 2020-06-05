If Joe Biden is nominated as the Democratic nominee for president, it will mark the 10th consecutive presidential election that the Democrats have nominated an attorney to run for president.
I wasn’t aware until hearing on the news that one of the reasons our disinfectants are in short supply is because most of the chemicals used in the disinfectant supplies come from China. Did anyone know this?
The governors who keep their states locked down and refuse to open are doing it for one reason and one reason only. They are hoping that if the unemployment rate continues to climb, people will vote President Trump out of office. This is a classic liberal scheme. Create a crisis and blame it on the conservatives.
I wish someone would report on why the city of Florence sprayed and killed all the mulberry bushes on Florence Boulevard in front of the cemetery. Why? Who authorized it?
The coronavirus pandemic has made one thing crystal clear in the United States of America — if you treasure your freedoms and believe in the Bill of Rights, vote conservative. If you believe the Bill of Rights is an outdated manuscript and should be shredded, vote liberal.
Tara Reid has made credible accusations against Joseph Biden. Where are all the #MeToo people, where are the feminists, where are the newspapers and the protests and the people demanding justice?
I hope every American realizes what a hoax the World Health Organization has perpetrated on the world with China’s help. We have been put under partial martial law because of this. Our Constitution says our government can never shut any of our businesses down, cannot keep us from going wherever we like to go. This whole thing was a sham from the start.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s 10-cent a gallon gas tax was supposed to solve the state’s money problem. But a recent paper said she was going to borrow $1.25 billion for school construction and capital improvements. I don’t care what you say, wasting money on kids is just terrible. You can’t teach a kid anything if they have got a cellphone. Many retired teachers have said the same thing.
I sometimes wonder if welfare funds are financing tattoos, body piercing, smoking addiction, alcohol consumption, nice cars and gas with which some people can sleep during the day and cruise around during the night leading to shootings.
This is to all the city officials of Florence: We’ve got these speed breakers on some streets for what? We’ve got enough chug holes; we don’t need them. If you are going to put them on some streets, put them on all of them. Don’t be selective.
For over 30 days the air in Petersville smelled like a stinky ashtray. People burned toxic materials every day. Something needs to be done. We deserve clean, fresh air every day. People respect your neighbors who like to sit on their front porch and take walks. Also remember there are people with respiratory issues. Take it to the dump. This is 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.