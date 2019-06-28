Thank you to the person who called in about Walmart and Publix changing their food products, groceries and merchandise around to different aisles. Thank God somebody finally spoke up. I agree 100 percent. Walmart, Publix, quit moving your food products. It’s difficult for us to find our groceries when we go shopping. It’s frustrating, and even your employees don’t know where products are a lot of times.
We need to give a lesson to our politicians in Montgomery who will not share 50 percent of a lottery with education. If they approve it, they want 100 percent for the General Fund. Well, 100 percent of nothing equals nothing every year. But 50 percent of millions equals millions every year.
It looks like we’re going to have to build a special jail for all these Republicans. What’s the deal? Why don’t we hear, “Lock them up, lock them up, lock them up”? Republicans, I don’t know what the deal is.
I have a solution to the abortion crisis in this country — mandate a vasectomy for all boys above the age of 10, reversal granted upon the judge signing a marriage certificate.
Yay to the University of Alabama for its stance on the donation by Hugh Culverhouse. That looks like just old-fashioned blackmail or a bribe, and good for the university trustees to take a stance on that.
I have never been a big admirer of Donald Trump, but he has restored our sovereignty as a nation. President Obama and Hillary Clinton with the backing of George Soros and many Democrats and some Republicans were ready to relinquish our sovereignty to the U.N. for the purpose of equalizing living standards in the world. Who would pay for this? The American middle class working people who would have been taxed out of existence.
Now that thousands of girls have been welcomed into the Boy Scouts, thousands of boys should be welcomed into the Girl Scouts. Then there’s the question of men or transexuals into women’s track and fields or all sports that are for women. It should be equal all around, I guess.
Instead of closing the Mexican border to illegal immigrants and building a wall, why doesn’t President Trump start with cleaning up the Mexican gangs that are killing innocent children in his home state of New York?
Gov. Kay Ivey and the legislators are not taking women’s rights away. Women do not have the right to kill a baby, just as no one has the right to kill a human being. God gave the law. Thou shalt not kill. I am a woman and we all have the right to choose to get pregnant or not.
I was somewhat concerned several years ago when Huntsville Hospital took over Helen Keller Hospital. The Wellcare Center has a pool for exercising and it appears it has been mostly out of service for most of this past year. Hopefully, someone will get something fixed.
If it wasn’t before, it should be apparent to everyone now that those in Congress from both parties are not there to serve their country and their people, but are there to serve their own selfish interests. Although I don’t excuse our selfishness, the blame lies with us, the people who keep voting them back in office. Term limits have been proposed, but we the voters have the power to limit their terms with votes.
A liberal’s definition of a free press: You always question anything a conservative says or does. You never question anything a liberal says or does.
The same people that believe cigarettes didn’t cause cancer are the same people that don’t believe in climate change. You better wake up.
