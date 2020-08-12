For the first time in months due to the coronavirus, we recently celebrated our 61st wedding anniversary by eating out at a restaurant. To our surprise someone paid for our delicious meal. This was more than “paying it forward.” Thank you.
Thank you to the two men at Walmart recently that asked my sister if she was all right. A man had hit the back of her foot with his grocery cart, and kept on walking.
I think it would be a good idea for UNA to build a walk over the road for the students to cross the road safely. There are always students running everywhere trying to cross the street every time I am over there.
Recently, a “You Said It” caller seemingly was attempting to compare Fox and CNN. That’s like apples and oranges. they don’t compare. It’s common knowledge that Fox is not a news channel. Their primary function is entertainment and political promotion.
I’d like to repond to the caller who said in order to save money on overpasses in Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Muscle Shoals, where ever, just relocate the tracks across Colbert County. I think they should run for office. They make more sense than Kay Ivey.
In regards to opening the schools with all the guidelines and stipulations, these children aren’t going to be able to comply with those. If the teachers and administrator spend most of their time making the children follow these guidelines, when is the time for learning going to come in? It’s really a wasted effort.
Many rich Republicans support Joe Biden. They want to maintain control by the rich and famous. Under the Democrats socialist agenda, their fortunes would be secure and the working middle class would be taxed out of existence. There would be two classes in America. Them, and the rest of us.
The person that called in about prayer being expelled from the public schools, no, prayer has not been expelled from public schools. It just can’t be teacher led. The students can pray whenever they get ready. Even in the lunchroom, around the flag pole. It doesn’t matter.
I would like to recognize and thank the Muscle Shoals Library director and her staff for all they’ve done during the quarantine. Within a week or so of the March shutdown, they implemented a curbside pickup for books and other material. You request what you would like and they call you when it’s available. They have always been nice, but during the quarantine I think they went above and beyond.
Why do we not hear or read about the pandemic in Florence or Lauderdale County? Does the mayor not care about us, or does he not know how it’s going in Florence? What does he do during his day?
Every day the COVID-19 virus goes up in Franklin County. I can tell you why. People will not wear masks and follow the rule of distance, especially in Russellville. Even the businesses and fast food restaurants. I will no longer trade at these establishments. Romans 1:23 reads: “Professing themselves to be wise they became fools.”
While we are in the process of moving the Confederate monument at the courthouse, let’s also move the W.C. Handy place and change our roads back to another name besides Martin Luther King because that really upsets me.
I think we’re all kind of being judgmental. I don’t think my Confederate heritage should be thrown in the garbage because somebody died in Minneapolis. I’m not asking Black Lives Matter to forget that their African heritage existed. Why should they ask me to forget mine?
To the people going to Washington to try to have the Martin Luther King monument removed, trust me, I will buy you a one-way ticket. The other ticket would be you know where because that’s where you deserve to go. Just say you are prejudiced. That’s all you have to say.
The Bible says an eye for and eye and a tooth for a tooth. Take our Confederate monuments down and the Martin Luther King monument should come down, too.
I would like to go to Washington with the group from Florence and Muscle Shoals, and while we’re at it, we can take the statue out of the city park and take it down there and put it on his porch.
I’m all behind the group of people that want to go to Washington and take down Martin Luther King Jr.’s statue. I’d be willing to donate to help them go. I think it’s ridiculous.
To those of you that want a statue removed that represents history. You want it removed from the courthouse, we want the statue of W.C. Handy, which represents history, removed from the city park. We do not want to look at it every time we go to the park.
To the person who said they would rather have Barack Obama for president than Donald Trump: The reason they think that is because all the fake news media is against Trump. They make up lies and won’t report on all the good things Trump has done. When he makes a speech, the media takes whatever he says and turns it into a lie. When all is said and done, it’s not even what he said at all.
I think it’s fine that they are going to cancel football. Now I can get out in the fall and do some things, instead of sitting in the house all day watching football. I can go hunting or fishing, and I don’t have to worry about football anymore. Maybe that’s a good thing.
These schools K-12 are fine and good. The children are now well. When they go to college it is to be radicalized and indoctrinated. Colleges need to be de-funded, and if they can’t teach college classes without throwing in their preference and radicalizing our youth, they don’t need to be teachers.
I’m hoping that God will bless America again. Let me ask you a question: If you were God, would you bless America again?
America, love it or hate it. In America anything is possible. Anything. I love this country. Anything can happen.
Perhaps before they start tearing down statues, they need to tear down crack houses.
I would like to thank the Florence city workers who have trimmed back the weeds along Chisholm Road, Old Chisholm Road and the cemetery. It’s really a good place to walk your dog in the shade and keep the ticks away, so I really appreciate them.
President Trump is so gung-ho about getting children back into school, I hope he puts Barron into a public school like he wants everybody else to do with their children. I don’t think it would happen.
When Barack Obama issued an executive order, the Republicans cried: “It’s a dictatorship, what’s he doing, you’ve got to let the people vote.” Trump has done about six times more executive orders already that Obama did in eight years.
Republicans like to scare people. The Democrats will raise taxes. Clinton left a surplus. George W. Bush gave tax breaks. Bush left us a recession. Obama brought the economy back for Trump to enhance on. Trump has brought us to the biggest deficit in history. So does a Democratic president need to raise taxes?
I’m calling about people saying that wearing masks are taking away their rights. Well, I’d just like to compare it to the speed limit on a highway. There’s a speed limit of 65 mph and it violates my right if I want to drive 75. But it’s for the benefit of other people that I drive 65.
Statues and monuments are always a problem and questions regardless of who or what they represent. A positive solution: None of these on government property.
I’m a Muscle Shoals resident. I believe in the law. When the Muscle Shoals mayor said it was against the law to shoot fireworks in the residential (areas), and then they go off anyway. They almost caught my grass on fire for the fourth time this year, and they shot a rocket that landed on my roof. I’m tired of these rules. If they pass it, they need to stick to it.
Because our governor continues to stand behind her mask and expects the people of Alabama to do the same, I am unable to return to New Jersey or New York, where I make my living as a contractor because these states will not allow me to travel from Alabama or other states to come into theirs. So my ability to make a sustainable living is dependent upon the governor, our governor should assist me to maintain my basic sustainability and I will do my best to wear my mask as I normally do and wash my hands as we all should do.
I’d like to see the list of people who put up the money to move the Confederate monument because I don’t want to do business with them.
Some are wondering where the gas tax went that was supposed to fix the roads in Lauderdale County. Look no further than the Republican-generated and self-appointed agriculture authority. They diverted our tax and TVA revenue to a white elephant ag center. If it proceeds, you can expect more deterioration of roads and public services, especially now with the pandemic and current reduction in sales tax generation.
Just because you are going to turn left at some point today doesn’t mean you can drive in the left lane, which is the passing lane, all day long. Get out of the left lane, people.
I see the city wants more tourism money from people floating in Cypress Creek. Then they need to have police officers floating in the creek to stop the public intoxication and littering.
When is Jesse Jackson going to change his name? When I see his name, all I think of is Jesse James, the notorious outlaw, and Andrew Jackson, the notorious slave owner.
The National Football League continues to fall prey to political correctness. If they continue down this path and alienate all of their fans, who do they think are going to buy tickets to their sporting events? Revenue drives everything.
This is to the person who wants to know where all of our road tax went instead of fixing the roads. I can tell you where it went. It went into our politicians pockets.
I really don’t understand how the city council and the mayor of Florence let a small group of narrow-minded people let them tell them what to do about the statue in front of the courthouse. That statue was erected to honor the Confederate soldiers who left their families to go out and fight against invasion from the north. It’s got nothing to do with slavery. The council needs to put that to a vote for the city of Florence. Let the voters decide.
