The city of Sheffield is in the works to spend millions of dollars to build Inspiration Landing, which includes building new roads in that part of Sheffield. The streets of Sheffield are some of the worst in this area, and it’s ridiculous that city officials choose to build new roads for something that might not even pan out.
The House needs to replace Nancy Pelosi. A person in her position should conduct herself in a manner pleasing to the Americans who pay her salary. Her actions during the State of the Union speech were uncalled for. It’s evident she hates Donald Trump and is not willing to cooperate with him on any level. She needs to go.
Would the Democrats please tell us what their credentials are and what they plan to accomplish and quit whining and blaming everyone else for problems? The president has done a really good job and has never received credit. Democrats, tell us what your credits are.
I want you people who have any common sense at all to watch and listen to what kind of election we are having. Nobody cares what they can do to help our nation, it’s all about beating Donald Trump. What’s going to happen to us next if that’s all the people care about?
A “You Said It” caller recently denounced Christians for supporting and voting for President Trump. Christians are supposed to be forgiving and are supposed to give people another chance, and are not supposed to be judgmental like that caller is against Christians. Let’s pray for that caller to open his eyes and open his heart and find a way to believe in his fellow mankind.
I was calling about Rickwood Road. I think it would be a whole lot smoother if they would take it and grade it all up and make it a gravel road.
With the failure of their impeachment, the Democrats have vowed to continue going after Donald Trump. When will they start attending to the nation’s business, which they were elected to do rather than go after political rivals?
To the Democrat Party: I think you need to reimburse the people of the United States out of your own pockets for the money you wasted trying to impeach the president.
