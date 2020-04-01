I’d just like to congratulate the Colbert County cities for utilizing their leftover gas tax money for a good cause. Too bad Florence and Lauderdale County couldn’t follow suit. Now we’re getting an ag center instead of nice, smooth, striped roads. I think I’m going to have to take my tax dollars and move to Colbert County.
Sen. Chuck Schumer’s recent comments about (Supreme Court) Justices (Neil) Gorsuch and (Brett) Kavanaugh is typical behavior for a Democratic politician. If you do not agree with a Democratic politician, they will try to intimidate you, or use character assassination to get you to agree with their point of view.
We’re going to have to get some revenue in Alabama. I know we’re broke. I know the Republicans are pocketing what’s left, but the roads are all to pieces — not only the parking lots, the accesses, the exits, the main roads, the county roads. Gosh, there was a lady that just came into the garage and it knocked her front-end out of alignment and it was in town. I know Gov. Kay Ivey’s busy doing whatever it is she does, but we need some money in Alabama.
I want to compliment the city of Florence for the beautiful job they have done in east Florence with the roundabout. The landscaping is awesome. Thank you so much for taking part of another part of Florence that has always been neglected.
I’d like to know why the police do not go after these people with those white lights that blind you when you meet one.
It is absolutely amazing to me when people call in and leave a comment that says the Republican Party needs to read their Bible when the Democrats have blocked a bill that will prevent a baby being killed after it’s born. How in the world can you say the Republicans that protect life when the Bible says do not kill? May God have mercy on this country.
I am a true Southerner and I was raised to take my hat off inside a house or at the dining table. Why do men sit at public places and eat with their caps on when they really should remove their caps in places like this?
No matter how much cleaning is done on the streets with these old raggedy houses that nobody lives in the neighborhood still looks bad.
Was it Will Rogers who said that he didn’t belong to an organized political party that he was a Democrat? I think so.
If the American people are willing to elect a presidential candidate who honeymooned in the former Soviet Union, God help us all.
When they are giving the updates on the virus, I wish they would just give us the facts. They talk about President Trump’s strong leadership. He cut the funds to the CDC and this led to the termination of the virus researchers. Quit trying to play politics with this thing and just tell us the facts. Leave Orange Boy in the Oval Office and move this thing along.
Recently, I drove down a short distance of Highway 17, also known as Chisolm Road. I counted 12 mailboxes that were open, including my sister’s, with mail visible to blow on the ground. I’ve complained and complained and complained. It’s time to march on Montgomery and get something done.
