I want to commend all the first responders, all the medical staffs throughout the country who have been there on the front lines since the beginning of this coronavirus. I especially want to commend the police because they are out there first. They still have to answer the same calls they had before this happened and they are not given enough credit. They are getting paid the exact same amount they were getting before this started, while there are other people sitting at home getting paid and their lives are not at risk like these police officers.
Kids must finish school online. No help to me — no internet. What do you do about that?
Most of the people in Washington, D.C., who accuse Donald Trump of being unethical are attorneys. Attorneys should never accuse anyone of being unethical. An attorney is the most unethical position in the history of mankind.
I wish people would quit calling in that Republicans are going to cut Medicare and Social Security. That is not true. That is fake news.
It looks like every single Democrat has turned out and tried to profit from the nation’s unhappiness. They are blaming the president but they ignore the fact that the World Health Organization did not warn us properly about coming events.
This virus has got everybody going cuckoo. I’ll say this: God let things happen for a reason. People are still out here killing, shooting, stabbing, beating each other to death every day. If this is a man-made virus, they will make something that will turn everybody into zombie-like creatures like the movie with Will Smith.
I’m north of 60 years of age. I never thought I would live to see the day when my government would tell me I’m not allowed to worship, but alcohol and tobacco are considered essential services. We are indeed living in strange times.
Motorcycle riders need to practice social distancing, too. Remember riding side-by-side on country roads is suicide. So is bunching up, so use proper spacing.
