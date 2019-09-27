The Democrats have shut out their best female candidate to defeat Donald Trump in 2020. Tulsi Gabbard is a no-nonsense candidate, and common sense is something completely lacking in the current lineup of Democratic candidates.
UNA President (Ken) Kitts has been quoted as saying, “If we are to remain true to student-centered decision making at UNA, we must listen to our students when they speak so clearly on a topic.” He didn’t seem to follow this philosophy when the students spoke clearly in the school newspaper. Maybe he ought to listen to the parents, too, who would be paying higher tuition and fees for thinking the big idea.
I thought Tri-Cities Memorial was supposed to be a perpetual care cemetery. There are many grave markers covered with six-inch high grass. Families pay thousands of dollars for grave markers for their loved ones and there are many damaged markers, places caused by their mowers. They seem to just keep the graves that can be seen by the highway well groomed. Something needs to be done.
I’d like to comment on UNA going from Division I to Division II. They can’t win in Division II, and here they are wanting to go to Division I. It shows on the scoreboard. Then they want people to put up $30 million for a new stadium. Wake up people. You’ve been had.
Why would anyone want to shop at a store where they let men use the women’s bathroom?
I’ve come to the realization in my opinion that communism and populism are the same. Both are fascist organizations run by dictators.
The Bible talks a lot about the sanctimonious Pharisees. This may have been the first reason we went to Bojangles for our chicken, but the chicken itself is very good, too.
I heard Robert Aderholt has pledged his loyalty to Donald Trump’s cult. Come on Republicans, you can do better than this.
Is anybody crazy enough to believe what these Democrats are running on? No cars? Are the men and women going to have to pull each other everywhere in a wagon? Get rid of the cows for what they are messing up the world? The horses, cats, dogs are doing the same thing. Better get rid of the bathrooms, they mess you up.
To the You Said It caller who said every time the Democrats raise the minimum wage by one dollar, 500,000 jobs are lost. If we lower the minimum wage, does that mean 500,000 jobs are created? Wow. Let’s lower it by $5. Then we’d create 2.5 million jobs.
County Road 14 Gravelly Springs area, we appreciate when the sheriff’s office uses inmates to pick up litter; however, it’s been my observation no one removes the full bags. They are left to rot and spill and relitter.
Someone needs to tell President Trump that pride comes before the fall and if he has ears to hear, but I don’t think he does.
My regular golf foursome tries to play and support our local golf courses eight or nine times a year. We are done with the Blackberry course. Evidently their course supervisor has quit. Fairway grass is too high, the rough is too high and the greens are sick. There is water standing in one cart path, which smells horrible and has been that way for over a year. The ground crew does not even manage the cart paths.
It’s a shame that we have all these shootings across the United States. Trump’s response is that it’s a tragedy, mental health is to blame, but he says he’s draining Medicare so it will have to be addressed at a later date.
How can Florence continue to be a progressive city by expanding the entertainment district to all
