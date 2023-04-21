Do you know Donald Trump’s jet cost over $100 million and seats 43? In 2019, he had it updated. He also owns 12 golf properties in the United States. He has two in Scotland, one in Ireland, and one in the United Arab Emirates. He also has three golf properties opening soon — two in Indonesia and one in Dubai. Yet Lindsay Graham is on TV begging for money.
Thank you, Tennessee. Expel all the Democrats.
I’ve noticed a caller recently made the observation that we are all immigrants. I certainly welcome that statement and follow up by asking: Since we’re all immigrants, why can’t we show more understanding and compassion to those who are seeking asylum as immigrants today? Why can’t we grant citizenship to the Dreamers? After all, we’re all immigrants.
I guess Donald Trump won’t have any more affairs since his name has been smeared in the mud.
People who complain about the banishment of the two Tennessee legislators need to think long and hard about how easy they got off compared to the Jan. 6 rioters who were much more orderly and less threatening to the U.S. Congress.
Anybody that’s on the bubble about buying a house because of high interest rates, I encourage you to Google the rates during the Jimmy Carter administration. Rates were between 12% and 14%t. So a 6% rate is not that bad.
With the proposed fee to provide funds for EMA and fire, it’s time for Florence fire to buy ambulances and start providing EMS services for the city of Florence. It will be a better service.
We should remember that school violence isn’t just an American thing, nor a gun thing. On April 5 it was reported that in Brazil a man injured five children and killed four others with an axe in a kindergarten. He’d already been convicted of stabbing his father and had a long history of violence and drugs. In another incident recently, a 13-year-old Brazilian stabbed a teacher to death and wounded five others.
I’ve never seen a town where the utilities have cut the streets to bury utility lines worse than Russellville. It’s like the utility department doesn’t know you can bore under the streets.
Someone called in about golf prices going up 40%. Well, I know everything is going up — the price of groceries, the price of gas, the price of insurance and a lot of other things that are a necessity. But playing golf is not a necessity. It’s a choice. You either play or you don’t go play.
