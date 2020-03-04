They are trying to pass a bill in Montgomery to keep hardened criminals from getting out of jail. I don’t care what kind of bill they pass, if you’ve got the money you can get out of jail. Or, if you’ve got the money you won’t ever go to jail.
After watching the diabolical impeachment process, I’m reminded what the Bible said. Sin sears the conscience and Washington is full of it. It is the same heart and spirit that killed our Lord Jesus and savior.
Isn’t this special? Ben Carson, director of HUD, came to Franklin County to talk about affordable housing. I live in HUD housing. Two years ago, Carson talked about raising our rent by 20%. Before you think I’m a slacker, I’m 84 years old. I worked from age 15 to 82. I have Medicare, not Medicaid. I have supplemental health care insurance. However, if I became seriously ill, I’d become a slacker and bankrupt, too.
With the failure of their impeachment, the Democrats have vowed to continue going after Donald Trump. When will they start attending to the nation’s business, which they were elected to do rather than go after political rivals?
To the Democrat Party: I think you need to reimburse the people of the United States out of your own pockets for the money you wasted trying to impeach the president.
It seems that Gov. Kay Ivey wants the Legislature to put the cart before the horse. Let’s have a vote on the lottery and see what it brings in before we start spending so much money.
To the person who called in about the homeless people in Florence: Obviously this person doesn’t come to Florence very often. These people make a big mess and don’t clean up after themselves. Most of the people will not work if you offer them a job. Most of them are under 30 years of age, and that’s the way they live. If they are too lazy to work, they are too lazy to eat. If people would quit offering them something to eat, they would leave Florence.
The city of Sheffield is in the works to spend millions of dollars to build Inspiration Landing, which includes building new roads in that part of Sheffield. The streets of Sheffield are some of the worst in this area, and it’s ridiculous that city officials choose to build new roads for something that might not even pan out.
There’s a few people who are innocent that will make the right decision. But if they feel guilty about anything, they make the wrong decision. There’s a lot of people who can be guilty and still be very successful by making wrong decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.