It’s obvious that the Social Security telephone answering system was put in by the lowest bidder. They need to scrap that and hire one little old lady who knows what she’s doing.
I’m calling about the Rickwood and Chisholm intersection. Surely to goodness that light can get fixed so that more than three cars can get through that turn light at any given time. And whoever owns that building on the corner. That is a public nuisance. It needs to be torn down.
I just want to say that for the first time since moving to Florence, I am honestly ashamed to be a part of this city. After seeing what our city leaders have done to Room at the Table, I just cannot believe we live and our city leaders believe in the beliefs they have. This is just unconscionable. Grow up, city, grow up. These people need help.
As I sat in my recliner recently watching the Daytona 500 and watched the cars drafting at 200 mph and making lane changes without using their signal, it reminded me of the daily crossing of the Singing River Bridge.
Conservatives and Christians put up with Barack Obama’s lawless, socialist agenda for eight long years. We now have a true American-born president who loves our country and puts America first and is working every day to keep America great.
Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the rich is putting me in a pinch. He acts as if he doesn’t like Jeff Bezos, but my instincts tell me otherwise. Explain to me why he’s cutting Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security in order to allow people like Jeff Bezos to pay no taxes. He has more billions than I have pennies. Trump and his family have a selfish lifestyle that is un-American.
Anyone that is retiring age should think twice about who they vote for. I’m 70 years old and barely making it. Donald Trump wants to cut Medicare and Social Security. I’m too old to work, and I can’t pay my bills like it is. If he’d quit playing golf he might be able to help us, $2 million might be able to give everyone a hot meal once a day or something. It needs to be thought about.
I feel confident that I have coronavirus, but I’m not worried and please don’t worry about me because this president said, “Hey, it’s going to magically go away, nothing to be concerned about. It’s just a passing trend. When it warms up, everything is going to be fine.”
When liberal Democrats and animal rights groups start to condemn the practice of abortion, then we all can have a discussion on moral values.
To the person who called and said that marijuana was the first drug that anyone tries before they go into the harder drugs, I beg to differ. Tobacco, alcohol and prescription drugs from the home medicine chest are the first drugs most people use on their way to hardcore dependence.
We now have Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife working for the White House to eliminate anyone not loyal to Trump. Then we have Donald Trump critical of Justice Ruth Ginsberg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor. They are too liberal to be judges on the tax returns and financial reports on Trump. Then we had Mitch McConnell, who visited the White House before the so-called Senate trials. This bizarre thing keeps going on and on.
When the Ebola virus happened, Donald Trump said we had incompetent leadership in the U.S. Now, coronavirus is happening, he is saying we are not concerned. What I would like to see is where he got his medical degree.
Russellville needs a ban on parking in the front yards. There are more cars in the front yards than there are in the car lots. And another thing, there are too many car lots. They are popping up all over the place. We have to beautify our city and apparently the mayor and his cronies don’t want that to happen. But we need to clean it up and clean it up now.
I read where a police officer arrested a 6-year-old girl in a O
