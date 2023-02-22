I have just viewed the DVD of the 1930 classic movie “All Quiet on the Western Front.” It’s about World War I and is written by German author Erich Maria Remarque. It describes the savage psychological scars that maim these men forever. In his introduction he states: “To simply tell of a generation of men who even though they may have escaped its shells were destroyed by the war” made me come again to reflect of all my heartfelt and sincere respects to all the military men and women especially those who served in combat for sacrificing so much to protect our country.”
San Francisco’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed that the city of San Francisco pay $5 million each to all Black San Francisco residents over the age of 18 to pay off education debts; provide an annual payment and pay reparations to all Black people all over the country with drug convictions. The cash would not be available to non-Black people under any circumstances. Asians, Hispanics and white people would receive no money. What is really interesting is that the state of California never had any Black slaves.
I was calling about an incident I saw in Florence. I was driving on Veterans Drive and coming down to a stoplight and was passed by a sheriff’s car to the right of me. The light was red and he just went right on straight through it. He didn’t have his lights on. He didn’t seem like he was on a call. Other drivers had to stop for him because he ran a red light. If he had his lights on that would be another matter.
It would be really nice if these telephone companies would put in phones just for us old folks like we used to have. We can’t work all these fancy phones. We just need a plain old phone to use. Somebody needs to come up and give us back a plain one to call and talk and hang up.
