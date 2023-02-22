I have just viewed the DVD of the 1930 classic movie “All Quiet on the Western Front.” It’s about World War I and is written by German author Erich Maria Remarque. It describes the savage psychological scars that maim these men forever. In his introduction he states: “To simply tell of a generation of men who even though they may have escaped its shells were destroyed by the war” made me come again to reflect of all my heartfelt and sincere respects to all the military men and women especially those who served in combat for sacrificing so much to protect our country.”

