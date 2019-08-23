I went to the Tuscumbia Courthouse to go into the mapping section and I said, “I’d like to have a map of city of Tuscumbia,” and the woman said, “I would to.” I said, “What do you mean?” and she said, “It all depends on what Muscle Shoals wants.” I tell you these politicians always dream up something for money. Mayor David Bradford of Muscle Shoals wants $100,000 for a flood study. It’s all about the money.
I think we can all agree that we don’t want foreign interference in our elections. But what I don’t think a lot of people realize is that illegal aliens and non-citizen residents are foreigners and so should not vote.
They’ve about beaten the Robert Mueller Report about to death. Why don’t they investigate something real, like the Google voter fraud and the other influence peddling by the tech industry to throw the election to the Democrats?
It is a very odd thing when most Democrats are against the death penalty for convicted murderers and then turn around and be for abortion. That’s killing an innocent baby. Think. The world is in a crazy mess and we have let it become this.
You Democrats, do you not open your mind enough to see the future enough to know that if you put Donald Trump out, there is no other that can do he has done for America? You are trying to destroy him. You are trying to destroy America. He’s not the one that lies. You’re the one that does the lying. Help him do his job. You Democrats are only listening to the ones that want to kill babies and all the bad stuff in the world. You are making the devil so happy.
It’s a scary thing to know that the Republicans in the Senate and in the House are protecting the wrongdoings of the president. It’s also a scary thing that Mitch McConnell is blocking Senate security election voting. They need to quit watching talk show hosts that advise to go against God and country.
Taxpayers, do you know that now if you park in the lot at the courthouse, and don’t line up, you will be fined $10-$20. If you get a ticket, make sure you see a video, because they are recording you. Most people don’t know this.
Sheffield needs to put a three-way stop sign at Wheeler Avenue and Blackwell Road before somebody gets killed.
Everyone is complaining about Washington, D.C., our Senate and Congress and everything. It’s nobody’s fault but ours. Until we do not re-elect everyone, it will never change.
The people at UNA need to take a look at their institutional memory because I graduated in the summer of 1981 at UNA, so it’s not the first summer graduation.
I think there needs to be a new set of eyes and hands on the Handy Festival. What are they doing with the funds that are collected? I think someone else should be over it.
