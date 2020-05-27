This is about the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library. Since we’re practicing the social safety, I would really appreciate it and think they should look into taking the public computers and spacing them farther apart. They’ve always been way too close, you’re elbow to elbow and practically breathing in each other’s face. They have a lot of space in the library and this would be a simple task that could be done while the library is closed, and we could all feel better about our safety and health when the library is open.
Some of the You Said It comments bashing Donald Trump’s handing of the coronavirus should take off their bias blinders and take a look at how many advisers he has with him and behind closed doors. This guy was handed an unexpected disaster and is handling it very well. So shut up and cash your stimulus checks!
We have a real serious problem in the United States, but it doesn’t do any good to write or call Washingto, because nobody is listening.
The number 40 has come up recently in correlation with the Bible. It’s meaning in the Bible has several factors and it’s now being connected with the coronavirus. Also 40 times 40 is 1600 as in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. I believe the creator is setting this right in Donald Trump’s lap and you people better wake up.
It is totally amazing the amount of garbage and conspiracies that talk radio and individuals like Rush Limbaugh can put out. But even more disappointing and unbelievable is the large number of people who are foolish enough to believe that garbage.
While listening to the radio a reporter was interviewing a politician. The reporter asked the politician why he made all those false claims against his opponent. The politician answered, “That’s just politics.” Can we try to teach our children not to lie?
I wish all these communists in the Shoals area would quit calling You Said It and downing Donald Trump. He is our current president. If you don’t like him, you should find somebody to beat him. We’re all Americans. We need to stand together and stay strong.
Get ready for this narrative from the mainstream media in November. If Joe Biden is elected president, the mainstream media will say the election was fair. If Joe Biden loses the election, the mainstream media will say the election is unfair. A Democrats never wins an unfair election.
If Joe Biden is nominated as the Democratic nominee for president, it will mark the 10th consecutive presidential election that the Democrats have nominated an attorney to run for president. Are the Democrats incapable of running an honest person for president?
This virus got everybody up the walls. People better wake up. Too much stealing and killing every day and acting a fool. This virus can’t stop that. All these things happen for a reason. Wake up people. God has a plan.
I think there should be some kind of provision when a Florence city councilperson is elected that they return the phone calls from people in their district who have called and asked for help. Our last councilman wouldn’t just answer your calls. He would come by your house and see the situation. The city councilman we have now will not return phone calls and will not do anything.
The New World Order is about creating two classes of people — the wealthy and the poor. Listen to what Sen. Elizabeth Warren shows with 100 years of official statistics. The middle class has changed significantly within just one generation. Families now have to depend on two incomes. Mortgages and taxes are way more than they used to be 35 years ago. This has had the effect of squeezing the middle class to the point where America has become a two-tier nation of the rich and the poor.
If you have never read “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley or “1984” or “Animal Farm” by George Orwell, now would be a good time to read these three books. They basically describe the philosophy of the modern-day Democratic Party.
In days past, if you saw someone putting on plastic gloves and a mask before entering a business, you would call the police. Today, who would you call — the Health Department?
