These developers around here will sell their land to the devil to make a profit.
I want to congratulate the citizenry of Kentucky. They made a move recently that will put them back in the 21st century. Minimum wage, quality jobs, health care, more of an inclusive caring society, and they took a step away from Donald Trump’s irrational lewd, greedy rhetoric.
A young family member wants Medicare for all. I didn’t tell him my Medicare costs a third more than his company insurance, and Obamacare costs four times as much.
This is for the Franklin County commissioners: Highway 58 between Lankford and Jonesboro, there’s so many limbs hanging over the road, they need to rename that Death Tunnel.
Donald Trump’s base still hasn’t figured out that they have voted for a Democrat that’s making his residence in Florida. It’s a swing state and he plans to vote Democrat again.
Way to go Florence Planning Commission: just what we need, another fast food restaurant on Cloverdale Road. How many wrecks and deaths it’s going to take before ya’ll make them start going out Cox Creek Parkway. We don’t want anymore fast food out Cloverdale Road.
