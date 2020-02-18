Anyone who has been in the military knows that imminent attack will happen, even though you take the planner out. It’s already in process. Since nothing has happened, it means Donald Trump and his flunkies are lying. Trump’s pathological lying has destroyed what his party stood for. They have no credibility. Killing one important man means a lot of people will die. It’s not over with.
All these people like Michael Bloomberg say they have so much money they can waste, why don’t they make some more people like vets and Social Security and help people who don’t have anything. We can all be happier, too. We could all have a little money, too.
I’m not a Republican, but I can explain the difference between a mandate on health insurance and car insurance. Health insurance was a mandate Obama put on the people who didn’t want to buy insurance that fined them $1,000. Car insurance has nothing to do with the federal government. That is operated by the state.
Barack Obama did not give Iran $1.7 billiion. This was frozen Iranian cash in the United States. He just let it go back to them.
I’m reading where Thomas Jackson, D-Thomasville, would allow early voting up to 14 days before the election. We don’t need this. They’ll have every name you can think of already voted. We need to do what we’ve been doing all along. Vote the day you are supposed to and that’s it.
There needs to be a detour sign on Patton Street. We are ruining our cars.
Anyone who would refuse to feed the hungry anywhere has never been hungry.
They say the Atlanta Braves are making all these off-season acquisitions. It doesn’t matter who they get, they are going to lose in the first round of playoffs anyway.
Donald Trump ran on draining the swamp, balancing the budget and pulling out of endless wars. Instead, look what he has done. Quite the opposite. That’s how cons work. With his healthy donations to Jerry Falwell Jr.’s college he became pro-life. In return he got the evangelicals vote. He became pro-gun when the NRA gave him $32 million for his campaign. And now Mike Pence and a few Republican senators have him pro-war. So he’s still evolving.
If you can’t control your mind this coming election, the Democrats will.
Jeff Sessions said Democrats don’t want him in Congress. He’s right. Donald Trump doesn’t, either.
I’ve noticed recently Sen. Tim Melson is still trying to get a medical marijuana bill through the Alabama Legislature. I believe the good senator has forgotten how backwards we are in this state. We are still trying to enforce Prohibition in many, many areas of the state. We’re certainly not ready to make any progress beyond that.
Our nation is rapidly descending into tribalism. Almost everyone thinks their tribe is better than someone else’s tribe. If this trend continues, it will not end well.
President Trump always put down the establishment before he got elected. After he got elected, he purchased the establishment.
I would like to thank President Trump for breaking up market controls on hearing aids. I’ve replaced my pair of advanced stage for $995 compared to last at $4,600. No attempt to keep this a public secret.
