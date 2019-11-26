Of course, Ross Alexander is bragging about the growth at UNA. It’s all online and he only cares about online classes. He’s even refused to let some classes be taught in a traditional setting. The value of a degree from UNA will soon be comparable to one from the City of Phoenix — not worth a plug nickle.
The Democrats just don’t see when they are outclassed. Now they’ve announced yet another thing they are going to use to impeach the president when the present fabrication and hoax fails.
Some of the comments in “You Said It” are proof that liberal educators have brainwashed a large portion of our society.
Former President Barack Obama and his attorney general, Eric Holder, gave high-powered rifles to the Mexican drug cartel, better known as the “Fast and Furious.” Now the Democrats fight against building the border wall and securing our southern border. They even want to abolish ICE. Could it be the Democrat Party partners with the Mexican cartel?
So Jimmy Gardiner, Colbert County commissioner, switched to the Republican Party. All the Republicans have started drinking that Trump Kool-Aid. When he’s impeached they are going to run back to the Democrats. We don’t want you. Stay where you’re at.
The Democrats went crazy criticizing the president for pulling out of northwest Syria. Then, the chief of ISIS was killed in northwest Syria by Americans. Surprise!
When Osama bin Laden was killed, Donald Trump said it was no big deal. But Baghdadi was. He said he had heard of bin Ladin before anybody else in the United States had heard of him, and knew he was a dangerous guy. Obama thanked the SEALs for killing bin Ladin. It’s like I, me, we, I haven’t heard they yet. I was just wondering if everyone in the White House is illiterate and can’t tell him how to speak.
These Democrats better straighten up and be thankful Donald Trump is the president. If Hillary Clinton had been elected, we’d be living under Sharia law right now and there wouldn’t be no such thing as churches. I don’t know how crazy people can be that don’t understand the truth.
The residents of Lauderdale County did not approve that 2 cents sales tax to go to some ag center that we know nothing about. Therefore, every time we fill up, we are going to Colbert County where the gas is cheaper anyway. Come on everybody, join us. There will be no taxes to pay for this thing that nobody wants or knows anything about.
When is the Haleyville Police Department going to start issuing tickets for people driving without their headlights in the rain?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.