The coronavirus hasn’t stopped the trains from blocking the intersections in Sheffield. I just sat through 20 minutes, two trains, same old thing, never going to change. Again, it’s hard for me to believe they are going to open up Inspiration Landing and people are going to put up with this.
Money and evil are related and money has unbelievable germs, passing through daily hands and in your possession ignored.
There was a funeral in Red Bay recently with 50 plus people in attendance. Other funerals in Franklin County had to limit their crowds to 10. In every phase of our society there is a double standard, but when someone’s health is at stake, it should not be allowed.
I saw someone in public today pull down their coronavirus mask and light up a cigarette. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction.
This is about the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library. Since we’re practicing the social safety, I would really appreciate it and think they should look into taking the public computers and spacing them farther apart. They’ve always been way too close, you’re elbow to elbow and practically breathing in each other’s face. They have a lot of space in the library and this would be a simple task that could be done while the library is closed, and we could all feel better about our safety and health when the library is open.
Some of the You Said It comments bashing Donald Trump’s handing of the coronavirus should take off their bias blinders and take a look at how many advisers he has with him and behind closed doors. This guy was handed an unexpected disaster and is handling it very well. So shut up and cash your stimulus checks!
We have a real serious problem in the United States, but it doesn’t do any good to write or call Washingto, because nobody is listening.
The number 40 has come up recently in correlation with the Bible. It’s meaning in the Bible has several factors and it’s now being connected with the coronavirus. Also 40 times 40 is 1600 as in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. I believe the creator is setting this right in Donald Trump’s lap and you people better wake up.
It is totally amazing the amount of garbage and conspiracies that talk radio and individuals like Rush Limbaugh can put out. But even more disappointing and unbelievable is the large number of people who are foolish enough to believe that garbage.
