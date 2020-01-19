According to the paper recently, the Supreme Court is 5 to 4 in favor of the Republicans, but that’s not true. There are four Democrats on that and Chief Justice Roberts is also a Democrat, so that makes it 5 to 4 in the opposite direction. Donald Trump could be in serious trouble because the majority is not going to turn over what Roberts wants.
Quid pro quo. Isn’t that’s Latin for what the Indians traded Manhatten off to the English for a handful of beads in return?
I’d like to say “thank you” to President Trump for making this new law on minors buying cigarettes. Now they have to be 21 to buy cigarettes. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi and all the liberal Democrats before long will want you to impeach him for that, too.
It would be nice if the city would return to the old policy of leaf pickup in the city of Florence and have the leaves all cleaned up by Christmas. I had out-of-town guests asking why are all the leaves still here? That department could work a little overtime and have it all corrected by Christmas, and it would be such a nice city.
To the person who commented on the Northwest-Shoals article in the TimesDaily that stated that there were only 10 to 15 employees that were against the president: that person might want to go back and look at the vote of no confidence. There were enough employees against her to win a vote of no confidence. There probably would not be now.
I’m coming up to Haleyville and all three highways all you see are empty buildings and trash.
People got mad at Donald Trump for killing Gen. Qassem Soleimani, when he was going to take us out. They should ask Congress why they can’t think of helping Trump. Trump is doing what he promised. Try helping instead of hating.
The difference in a liberal and a conservative: A conservative thinks a liberal in misguided. A liberal thinks a conservative is evil.
I agree with a recent caller: I’m glad Santa came in a sled, too, because that Patton Street is in bad shape.
Isn’t it funny, Democrats say money is being spent too much, but how many millions of dollars have they wasted in the past three years to get Donald Trump out of office? Millions of the taxpayers money. They ought to care for their own country instead of worrying about him.
