Two things about Donald Trump. He said he never thought anything like this could happen in America. Well, that shows his ignorance, because it’s happened. And it was always said when you hit Donald Trump he’s going to come back and hit you 10 times harder. He wasn’t hitting anybody in New York recently. Subdued, timid, but when he got back to Mar-a-Lago, then the gloves came off.
I live at the bottom of the hill on County Road 25 and Bridge Road. The signs are hidden: drive, slow down, children at play, curvy road, 35 mph, but people simply don’t care. Recently, I was trying to pull out of my drive. This person went by 70 to 75 mph and almost clipped my fender. I’ve asked the state troopers to come out and set up in my driveway, but until they show up, slow down.
One thing we people in Sheffield could do is take some of that Auburn kudzu over to the Inspiration Landing and cover that mess up. It’s a disgrace to this town for people to listen to Ian Sanford, or whoever it was to decide we needed this so bad.
If we’re going to pay taxes, then we need our tax dollars used to fix infrastructure in this country, and stop sending billions of dollars to the government in the Ukraine.
What are Katie Britt and Dale Strong doing to help the people in Alabama? It seems as though they have decided to join the far right and Marjorie Taylor-Greene and take our rights and benefits away. Do they not understand that Trumpism is history?
I just almost got rear-ended because there’s no turning lane between Wilson Dam Road and Woodward Avenue.
Do you know Donald Trump’s jet cost over $100 million and seats 43? In 2019, he had it updated. He also owns 12 golf properties in the United States. He has two in Scotland, one in Ireland, and one in the United Arab Emirates. He also has three golf properties opening soon — two in Indonesia and one in Dubai. Yet Lindsay Graham is on TV begging for money.
Thank you, Tennessee. Expel all the Democrats.
I’ve noticed a caller recently made the observation that we are all immigrants. I certainly welcome that statement and follow up by asking: Since we’re all immigrants, why can’t we show more understanding and compassion to those who are seeking asylum as immigrants today? Why can’t we grant citizenship to the Dreamers? After all, we’re all immigrants.
I guess Donald Trump won’t have any more affairs since his name has been smeared in the mud.
People who complain about the banishment of the two Tennessee legislators need to think long and hard about how easy they got off compared to the Jan. 6 rioters who were much more orderly and less threatening to the U.S. Congress.
Anybody that’s on the bubble about buying a house because of high interest rates, I encourage you to Google the rates during the Jimmy Carter administration. Rates were between 12% and 14%t. So a 6% rate is not that bad.
With the proposed fee to provide funds for EMA and fire, it’s time for Florence fire to buy ambulances and start providing EMS services for the city of Florence. It will be a better service.
We should remember that school violence isn’t just an American thing, nor a gun thing. On April 5 it was reported that in Brazil a man injured five children and killed four others with an axe in a kindergarten. He’d already been convicted of stabbing his father and had a long history of violence and drugs. In another incident recently, a 13-year-old Brazilian stabbed a teacher to death and wounded five others.
I’ve never seen a town where the utilities have cut the streets to bury utility lines worse than Russellville. It’s like the utility department doesn’t know you can bore under the streets.
Someone called in about golf prices going up 40%. Well, I know everything is going up — the price of groceries, the price of gas, the price of insurance and a lot of other things that are a necessity. But playing golf is not a necessity. It’s a choice. You either play or you don’t go play.
