I’ve been telling you for years, the only ones who want to see Alabama win another national championship are the people of Alabama. Now they deliberately put LSU as No. 1, Alabama No. 2, and Ohio State No. 3. The reason they did that was if Alabama loses to LSU, and Ohio State wins, that leaves LSU and Ohio State to play the national championship. Even the coaches don’t want to see Alabama win another championship.
I can’t wait until Oliver Stone’s next movie. Yeah, his movie will be great. How President Donald Trump and the mafia took over the White House.
If you hear a television talking head say that senators and congress people can’t be impeached, that’s a blatant lie. The Constitution set it up to where yes, they can.
I haven’t heard the Republican Party refer to themselves as the God Party, which I guess is a good thing because their president, Donald Trump, is certainly not morals and values.
I am a Franklin County resident. I am confused that we have a drug unit that consists of two guys from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and one guy from the Russellville Police Department. We have a drug problem in Franklin County, but from what I have seen and been told, these guys spend more time in other counties than they do our county. Let’s stay in our county and do something about our drug problem first.
I wish the Haleyville Police Department would go to Jacks on a Sunday morning and start giving tickets to people who are parking in handicapped spots and aren’t handicapped.
If you are an American citizen and you vote, please pay attention. We have people in Congress willing to destroy our country just so they can have their way.
