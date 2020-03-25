Anyone that is retiring age should think twice about who they vote for. I’m 70 years old and barely making it. Donald Trump wants to cut Medicare and Social Security. I’m too old to work, and I can’t pay my bills like it is. If he’d quit playing golf he might be able to help us, $2 million might be able to give everyone a hot meal once a day or something. It needs to be thought about.
I feel confident that I have coronavirus, but I’m not worried and please don’t worry about me because this president said, “Hey, it’s going to magically go away, nothing to be concerned about. It’s just a passing trend. When it warms up, everything is going to be fine.”
When liberal Democrats and animal rights groups start to condemn the practice of abortion, then we all can have a discussion on moral values.
To the person who called and said that marijuana was the first drug that anyone tries before they go into the harder drugs, I beg to differ. Tobacco, alcohol and prescription drugs from the home medicine chest are the first drugs most people use on their way to hardcore dependence.
We now have Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife working for the White House to eliminate anyone not loyal to Trump. Then we have Donald Trump critical of Justice Ruth Ginsberg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor. They are too liberal to be judges on the tax returns and financial reports on Trump. Then we had Mitch McConnell, who visited the White House before the so-called Senate trials. This bizarre thing keeps going on and on.
When the Ebola virus happened, Donald Trump said we had incompetent leadership in the U.S. Now, coronavirus is happening, he is saying we are not concerned. What I would like to see is where he got his medical degree.
I am calling about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who is a decorated and honorable soldier who served our country and received a Purple Heart. He told the truth under oath. He was subpoenaed. He came and did his part. Also, he was fired. Also, his brother was fired. Telling the truth to some people is bad. Telling the truth is one of God’s commandments.
This is for the person who was driving down the road the other day taking his picture on his cellphone. Please wait until you get home to take your picture.
The president continues to get criticism for firing so many of his underlings. This is not surprising since nobody in government is ever fired as long as they can fog a mirror, but this is the way it’s done in business and also the military and other places where the team has to succeed.
You people that call yourself Christians, watch the movie “Mother of Jesus” and see how they treated Jesus so full of hate. They crucified the one who died for us. They are treating Donald Trump just like then. I know he’s not God; he doesn’t claim to be. But you can’t straddle a fence — you are on God’s side or the devil’s.
