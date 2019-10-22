Tim Melson’s trip to South Korea to look for teachers is a diversion. He has many people mad about building this $45 million center. How naive can we be to think this will boost our economy. Look around. What about all these other projects that have fallen flat? If the citizens could have voted on this, it would have failed.
The very extreme right-wing Republicans are very well known for starting conspiracy theories. Also, President Trump is well known for starting conspiracy theories.
They say that Donald Trump is a liar, and I agree. But show me a politician who isn’t a liar. You have a whole lineup of liars running for the Democratic nomination for the presidency. They know they cannot fulfill the promises they are making to the American people.
Presidential candidate Corey Booker bragged that his fundraiser raised $1.7 million to keep him going in his campaign. Wow. What a waste of money.
I’ve noticed the Hillary Clinton emails are back in the news. There’s also a rumor that Trey Gowdy may be coming back to Congress to hold another Benghazi hearing. Stay tuned.
Bob Livingston says the Democrats can take in $100 million by taxing the churches and the preachers. They don’t pay taxes and it’s time they do. That’s what’s going to happen. As a matter of fact, they will do away with Christianity if the Democrats get back in office, and you will be living under Sharia law.
We recently attended a function at Flowers Hall at UNA. Unfortunately, we do need a handicapped place to park and there were none. Most of the cars that were parked in handicapped spaces were not licensed to park there. Where was UNA security? Why were there no tickets? Flowers Hall is not handicapped friendly. I don’t know if we’ll go back there or not for anything.
This is the game the Democrats are playing. They make up a big, fat lie and pass it around so all are on the same page. They tell it to fake news, and they broadcast it nationally. It would be laughable if it was not destroying our country.
I’m just bewildered. When Donald Trump had the Russian delegation in the Oval Office, the American people’s White House, he wouldn’t allow any American press in. But he had the Russian press there. Why are the American people not up in arms? He’s committing treasonous acts.
The Democrats and the Republicans should put America and the U.S. Constitution first. Set aside the politics of impeachment and focus on the facts. God bless America.
If you are ever in Florence and Muscle Shoals and get lost, if you’re still having to stop at every traffic light, you are still in Florence or Muscle Shoals.
