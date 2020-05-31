I think there should be some kind of provision when a Florence city councilperson is elected that they return the phone calls from people in their district who have called and asked for help. Our last councilman wouldn’t just answer your calls. He would come by your house and see the situation. The city councilman we have now will not return phone calls and will not do anything.
In days past, if you saw someone putting on plastic gloves and a mask before entering a business, you would call the police. Today, who would you call — the Health Department?
Aunt Nancy Pelosi likes to quote scripture to defend her positions. The scripture that she conveniently always forgets is: “A person reaps what they sow.”
When Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Sen. Mazie Hirono said all women are to be believed. But now that Tara Reid is accusing Joe Biden of sexual misconduct, all of a sudden the liberals don’t believe her. The liberals once again have proved who they believe. They believe people that agree with their political agenda. Everyone else does not matter.
I wasn’t aware until hearing on the news that one of the reasons our disinfectants are in short supply is because most of the chemicals used in the disinfectant supplies come from China. Did anyone know this?
Now would be the perfect time to fix the fencing on Singing River Bridge when there’s not a lot of traffic. But somehow I see that you will wait until life gets back to normal and there are 50 million people on the bridge and you will say, “now it’s time to fix the fence.” Get with it people.
It blows my mind that bars and lounges were allowed to sell alcohol as essential. And tattoos were essential. That is something nobody needs. I saw people lined up for miles for food, yet they bought their alcohol and had tattoos and probably went home to a big TV screen. We’re to plan for our essentials, not alcohol and tattoos.
In 2018 there were 1,020 hate groups in the United States. In 2019, there were 1,940. California had 88, Alabama had 16. The only one listed in Lauderdale County was a neo-Confederate group called the League of the South and headquartered in Killen.
Every elected official at the state and federal level should refuse to take a salary until the economy is reopened. If they are unwilling to do this, they are all ethical hypocrites.
