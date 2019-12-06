I really don’t understand the dilemma in America that pertains to Donald Trump and his thoughts and behavior. We’ve seen him make fun of a disabled individual. What kind of man does that? Now it’s true that he used a charity for veterans to pay for his own campaign. What kind of man pulls money from veterans?
The state of Alabama is allowing deer baiting hunting. This pretty much guarantees the entire herd will die out from chronic wasting disease.
I read where Utah is the 19th state banning conversion therapy. In other words it’s all about same sex marriage and all that stuff. But you see, sin always wins.
People that have items too long sticking out their vehicle need to have someone follow behind them with their emergency lights going, or they should have a red bandanna, orange bandanna, yellow bandanna, that’s handy especially for older people.
There have been over 2,000 homicides in Tijuana, Mexico, this year. By comparison there were approximately 2,500 last year in Tijuana. The Democratic Party wants to do away with Homeland Security and have open borders.
Michelle Obama has written a book and she’s going on tour with five or six celebrities. She’s drawing bigger crowds than anybody running as a Democrat. They are going to through her name in at the last minute. If she wins, Obama will be the president again. But they don’t think any of the candidates can win, and this is why she’s going on tour to see what kind of crowds she can draw.
I recently saw a rear-end collision in the left lane with somebody trying to turn left. The tailgater, of course, is at fault, and I hope the one that was hit in the rear will sue him for everything he owns.
Donald Trump does not understand and has no respect for the military at all, like most draft dodgers. It shows his ignorance by pardoning soldiers who made poor decisions and then calling us the Deep State. My five years in Vietnam, people like Trump and Mohammad Ali and others were called chicken and other names. If a veteran could vote for Trump, then I think they could have PTSD.
Florence is missing out on a really good source of revenue. If I was the police chief, I’d put a speed trap permanently by the O’Neal Bridge and I’d charge more for people going over 65 mph.
Republicans point to the stock market as an indicator that the economy is doing good, and it is for the rich. For the last 150 years the stock market has been at 8.5% profit yearly, regardless of which party is in the White House. Look at the GDP. The last administration left Trump with 4.5%. Today it’s 1.5%. Predictions are the last quarter will be 1%. Manufacturing has stagnated, so this socialism is not working for the middle class. When will I get a raise?
So Rick Perry is now saying that Donald Trump is God’s chosen. I wonder if I remember correctly? Lucifer at one time was God’s favorite and how did that turn out? And Trump was chosen for this position; was Hitler? Was Osama bin Ladin also chosen by God?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.